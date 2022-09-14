Open enrollment for Kansas schools raises concerns about equity, representation and funding, local leaders say

Read full article on original website
Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to under-resourced high school students
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Betty Arnold believes a program offering lower-income students nine credit hours of college courses while in high school can propel more toward two- or four-year degrees — on one condition. Arnold, who represents Wichita, Derby, Mulvane and Haysville, said the $11...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence news
Lawrence school board selects 4 candidates to advance to interviews for board vacancy. The Lawrence school board on Monday took a vote and selected four out of 13 applicants seeking to fill a vacant board seat who will advance to the next round. Education August 22, 2022 – 6:04 pm...
lawrencekstimes.com
More Americans got health insurance during the pandemic, but not in Kansas
WICHITA — Federal pandemic programs that buoyed health insurance rates nationwide in 2021 didn’t ultimately lead to an increase in coverage in Kansas — meaning that, for the first time in decades, Kansans are significantly less likely to have health insurance than the U.S. population as a whole.
COVID tests available for Kansas households
TOPEKA (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said frequent […]
KVOE
Kansas board of education approves KSHSAA classification proposal
The Kansas Board of Education today approved a recommendation from the Kansas High School Activities Association that would add a modifier that would adjust the competition classification for certain private schools, based on their competitive success in recent seasons, number of low-income students, and geographic location. The vote was 6...
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Kansas higher education officials ignore calls to ‘stop the cuts,’ defend layoff plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Faculty layoffs have begun at Emporia State University (ESU) in Kansas after higher education officials approved a plan to cut 7% of university staff. In an interview on Thursday, Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) Chair John Rolph defended the plan crafted by university President Ken Hush. Rolph said it was a […]
KCTV 5
Kansas Board of Education approves amendment for private school multiplier
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Board of Education approved an amendment Wednesday that would enact a private-school multiplier in an effort to level the playing field in high school athletics. The issue now must go to the Kansas State Legislature. The vote was 6-4 in favor of...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Audit reveals two-thirds of $48.5 million in broadband aid allocated to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
Flipping U.S. Farm Bill right side up will be better for Kansas, farmers and environment
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Paul Johnson is an organic market gardener and a policy analyst and advocate for the Kansas Rural Center. Zack Pistora is president of KRC’s board of directors and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club.
kcur.org
How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri
As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
lawrencekstimes.com
Learn about organized labor in Douglas County at event Saturday
A panel discussion Saturday morning will bring together leaders of several Lawrence and Douglas County-area labor unions. Matt Hall, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 696, will moderate the panel. The union represents workers of multiple City of Lawrence departments and numerous other local employee groups. The panel will feature representatives from:
‘I am deeply concerned about the possibility of this being retaliatory,’ terminations at ESU
EMPORIA (KSNT) – One day after the Kansas Board of Regents approved Emporia State University’s plan to cut 7% of the workforce at the university, terminations began. Emporia State University President Ken Hush asked the Regents to grant him the authority to “suspend, dismiss, terminate any university employee.’ Hush met with the Kansas Board of […]
LJWORLD
Kansas Regents taking steps to ensure KU, other schools can’t change athletic conferences without prior approval
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it is appearing likely that it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents are in the process of creating a new policy that would require...
lawrencekstimes.com
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2...
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
KAKE TV
The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'
TOPEKA, Kan. — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
Private high school sports teams in Kansas one step closer to moving up a class
A proposal attempting to address the competitive imbalance in sports between public and private high schools in Kansas passed a critical vote on Wednesday. Here’s what it means and what comes next.
Kansas Public Radio
Giant Solar Farm Project in Eastern Kansas is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor
More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed...
KWCH.com
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools said it has pulled the popular messaging app, Seesaw after the app was hacked. According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members, but the company declined to say how many users were affected by the hack.
