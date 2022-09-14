Car full of drugs & gun found during traffic enforcement near high school, sparking lockdown

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police say a traffic stop in Dunwoody last month led to a man abandoning a car full of drugs and a gun.

The incident put Dunwoody High School on a brief lockdown.

Police were performing traffic enforcement near Dunwoody High School after receiving several traffic complaints.

Investigators say on Aug. 23, Rashon Lewis, 31, of Stockbridge, took off and left his car behind.

Police believe Lewis, whom they arrested on Wednesday after a multiweek investigation, was selling drugs.

In the following weeks, police identified Lewis through covert surveillance, according to a news release.

Dunwoody Police say the DeKalb County Police Department and Gwinnett County Police Department helped with the investigation that led to the arrest.

