hubcityradio.com
Appropriations Committee looking into pay raises for SD Highway Patrol Troopers
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of the interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature appeared to be puzzled by raises given to state Highway Patrol Troopers. Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said they were losing troopers. Price told the committee they were not getting the applicants they wanted. Department...
hubcityradio.com
SD Chamber of Commerce to oppose recreational marijuana
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry will oppose I.M. 27, or the recreational marijuana initiative on the November ballot. Chamber President Dave Owen says it’s about workforce issues. Owen says there is a big difference between recreational and medicinal marijuana. Owen says there also always...
hubcityradio.com
XCel Energy request an electric rate hike
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Xcel Energy has requested an electric rate hike in South Dakota and the Public Utilities Commission has taken their first steps in response. At their meeting in Pierre Tuesday Commissioner Gary Hanson says the public and impacted ratepayers need to be heard. Hanson suggested a couple of public...
