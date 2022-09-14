ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Frank Delph
2d ago

Why don't jea big shots take a pay cut to show that they care .Just like government they pass costs to customers and vote themselves a big raise.

Cris Driver
2d ago

They just up my bill about $200 and I don't know why & sent the next month's bill with the same increase...the money only going inthe higher ups pocket 🤬

ROBERT SAMORAJ
2d ago

all of this bickering and complaining about the way things are..... and all you people do not see what is being done by [ WEF ]🌏🌎🌍 One World Government has already been activated and is now playing its role. go to YouTube and seek out economic [World economic form ] they are not shy of telling you what they are doing. lack of knowledge will destroy you.

News4Jax.com

JEA customers crushed by utility bill may benefit from emergency program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

PruitHealth in Fleming Island sells for $14.4 million

A California real estate investment trust acquired PruittHealth in Clay County on Sept. 8 for $14.41 million. Through PSF Real Estate Investments LLC, LTC Properties Inc. of Westlake Village, California, bought the facility from Clay Healthcare Properties Inc. of Norcross, Georgia. PruittHealth, at 2040 Town Center Blvd. in Fleming Island,...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
First Coast News

'I couldn't survive without that:' Jacksonville woman worried she'll die if medical device stops working when utilities are turned off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, disconnections will have started for JEA customers with overdue and late payment notices. Right now there are nearly 5,000 customers who are in danger of having their power disconnected. Previously, that number was more than 40,000. Like tens of thousands of people in our...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Folkston, GA USA

I live in Folkston, Ga. It’s a small town near the GA/FL border. I decided that today was the day that I needed to get my health back on track. I was on a morning walk around my sweet home town. I had hit 2.5 miles and my body was not liking all that exercise as I made my final turn to finish up my last mile, I found one of the hearts and walked a little further and found the other one. It really made my morning a bit brighter know their are still good and kind people doing good and kind things.
FOLKSTON, GA
WCJB

Lake City issues boil water advisory notice

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
LAKE CITY, FL

