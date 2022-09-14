Read full article on original website
Frank Delph
2d ago
Why don't jea big shots take a pay cut to show that they care .Just like government they pass costs to customers and vote themselves a big raise.
Reply
16
Cris Driver
2d ago
They just up my bill about $200 and I don't know why & sent the next month's bill with the same increase...the money only going inthe higher ups pocket 🤬
Reply
5
ROBERT SAMORAJ
2d ago
all of this bickering and complaining about the way things are..... and all you people do not see what is being done by [ WEF ]🌏🌎🌍 One World Government has already been activated and is now playing its role. go to YouTube and seek out economic [World economic form ] they are not shy of telling you what they are doing. lack of knowledge will destroy you.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
News4Jax.com
JEA customers crushed by utility bill may benefit from emergency program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”
JEA helping customers with payment options amid disconnections resuming on Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JEA is ending its 6-week disconnection grace period on September 18th. The utility company says customers with unpaid balances are receiving weekly messages to help stay connected to electric and water services. JEA spokesperson Karen McAllister says the company has over 45,000 customers with an overdue...
With thousands facing utility shutoffs, JEA answers questions ahead of 'grace period' ending Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you owe money to the JEA? A summer grace period by JEA is ending on Sunday at midnight. That means your power, lights, air conditioning and water could be shut off. JEA says disconnections could start as early as 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
Jacksonville Daily Record
PruitHealth in Fleming Island sells for $14.4 million
A California real estate investment trust acquired PruittHealth in Clay County on Sept. 8 for $14.41 million. Through PSF Real Estate Investments LLC, LTC Properties Inc. of Westlake Village, California, bought the facility from Clay Healthcare Properties Inc. of Norcross, Georgia. PruittHealth, at 2040 Town Center Blvd. in Fleming Island,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposed 44-story luxury high rise coming to former Jacksonville Landing site in deal with New York based developer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous story. Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority and developer American Lions are working out the terms of an agreement for a high-rise to be constructed at the site of the former Jacksonville Landing, according to DIA. The two groups are...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Fiona forecast to eventually become a hurricane
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
News4Jax.com
Let us know: Have you seen an increase in your JEA bill?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has heard from some JEA customers who say they have seen an increase in their bills. We want to hear from you. Have you seen a rise in your JEA bill? Let us know in the form below.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County Commissioners give initial approval to $425M budget, 3% millage reduction
The county isn’t deferring any maintenance, and it’s investing more in preventative maintenance. Nassau County Commissioners got a look at next year’s budget this week, which staff completed to be in line with a 3% millage reduction. The reduction, announced in July, is the first time there has been consecutive countywide property tax decreases in Nassau County in years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percent
Green Cove Springs welcome signGreen Cove Springs Facebook. The city of Green Cove Springs is raising the millage rate for the fiscal year 2022/2023. The current rate is 3.8000 mills. The council adopted the new tentative millage rate of 4.5000 mills at the first public hearing. The vote was unanimous.
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Hurricane hunters find Fiona a little stronger
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
'I couldn't survive without that:' Jacksonville woman worried she'll die if medical device stops working when utilities are turned off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, disconnections will have started for JEA customers with overdue and late payment notices. Right now there are nearly 5,000 customers who are in danger of having their power disconnected. Previously, that number was more than 40,000. Like tens of thousands of people in our...
Top salaries in Clay County government listed; New budget awaits final approval
Clay County commissioners moved forward Tuesday night with approval of a new $701 million budget for the next fiscal year in a unanimous vote. The final budget vote will be held after a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The budget takes effect on Oct. 1. The board did not raise the overall millage rate of 8.601.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fanatics to hold job fair in Jacksonville, looking to fill 1,300 jobs
JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — Are you looking for a job?. Fanatics, the online manufacturer and retailer of sportswear, sports collectibles, NFTs, trading cards, and sports merchandise, will be holding a job fair this Saturday, Sept. 17. Fanatics is looking to fill over 1,000 jobs in the Jacksonville area. Job opportunities...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds gather in opposition of proposed Fruit Cove apartment & townhome development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It was standing room only Wednesday night as hundreds packaged a church in Fruit Cove, rallying against a proposed apartment and townhome development that would be placed in a predominantly rural neighborhood. Residents tell News4JAX the application to begin rezoning and building hasn’t been filed,...
floridapolitics.com
Report: Secretary of State’s Office sees no issue with Lakesha Burton’s Jax Sheriff fundraising
Jacksonville's WJCT first reported the news. Partisan allegations that something was untoward with a Jacksonville Sheriff candidate’s campaign finance have come to nothing, according to a published report. WJCT reported that Democrat Lakesha Burton did nothing wrong when she told donors they could max out a second time to...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville neighborhood finally seeing homes connected to city sewer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have an update on the News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into the City of Jacksonville’s Septic Tank Phaseout program. When completed, it will connect thousands of residents to city sewer services. There are three major projects underway -- in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhood....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Folkston, GA USA
I live in Folkston, Ga. It’s a small town near the GA/FL border. I decided that today was the day that I needed to get my health back on track. I was on a morning walk around my sweet home town. I had hit 2.5 miles and my body was not liking all that exercise as I made my final turn to finish up my last mile, I found one of the hearts and walked a little further and found the other one. It really made my morning a bit brighter know their are still good and kind people doing good and kind things.
WCJB
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
cohaitungchi.com
29+ THINGS TO DO IN AMELIA ISLAND THAT THE LOCALS WANT KEPT SECRET
The Sunshine State has seemingly limitless opportunities for a great family vacation or romantic getaway, but if you haven’t yet visited Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, you are missing out! Here are some of our favorite things to do in Amelia Island so you can enjoy the island like the locals do.
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical Depression #7 Westbound Over the Central Atlantic
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Comments / 20