Stephen A. Smith does not want to hear about a Lamar Jackson vs. Kirk Cousins debate. The conversation was brought up on ESPN First Take between Smith and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. Russo was attempting to make the point that Cousins is every bit as clutch as Jackson and is one of the more underrated QB’s in the league. But Smith was having none of it. He made the point that the Baltimore Ravens QB is the much better option and proceeded to lose his mind during the debate.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO