Stephen A. Smith loses his mind over Lamar Jackson vs. Kirk Cousins debate

Stephen A. Smith does not want to hear about a Lamar Jackson vs. Kirk Cousins debate. The conversation was brought up on ESPN First Take between Smith and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. Russo was attempting to make the point that Cousins is every bit as clutch as Jackson and is one of the more underrated QB’s in the league. But Smith was having none of it. He made the point that the Baltimore Ravens QB is the much better option and proceeded to lose his mind during the debate.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman confident that Baltimore offense has big play ability

Coming into the 2022 season, the Baltimore Ravens’ wide receivers were talked about plenty. The trade of Marquise Brown formed questions about how the rest of the team’s wideouts were going to be able to perform. However, Baltimore’s Week 1 victory over the New York Jets showed that the passing offense can still make impact plays, even with young options leading the room.
BALTIMORE, MD
Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday

Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

