Houlton Girls’ Soccer Defeats Ft. Kent 1-0 for 4th Consecutive Shutout
The Houlton Girls' Soccer Team defeated Fort Kent on Thursday afternoon, September 15th, 1-0. The win was Houlton's 4th consecutive shutout of the season. The lone goal was scored by by Lydia Byron with Emma McCarthy getting the shutout in net. Houlton is now 4-0. They travel to Blue Hill...
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Fort Kent residents pick 7.5 tons of potatoes for neighbors experiencing food insecurity
Aroostook County is as well-known for farming potatoes as for being a place where people look out for one another.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Zombies tried to take over Madawaska Sunday night
Zombies invaded the small northern Maine town of Madawaska Sunday night on an episode of the television show “Tales of the Walking Dead.”
wagmtv.com
US DEA Operation Prompts Lockdown of Van Buren School
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public. The Presence sent the Van Buren School into a “Soft Lockdown”. In a Facebook post, Van Buren District School said “Earlier today we were notified about an individual from the community in which the police were looking for. Through communication with some concerned citizens and law-enforcement the name of the individual or evidence that this information was factual could not be provided to us. For students and staff safety the decision was made for the MSAD 24 school to go into a soft lockdown. Students continued through their regularly scheduled classes for the day. No students were allowed outside of the building. School staff reassured that the building was locked and were made aware to be extra cautious before allowing anyone into the building. At this time it still has not been confirmed about this information in regards to the individual being sought out.”
