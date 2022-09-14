Read full article on original website
US stocks just suffered their biggest 1-day decline since June 2020. Here's why an inflation surprise tanked the market.
US stocks on Tuesday registered their steepest one-day decline since June 2020. Investors dumped stocks and other assets after learning month-on-month inflation rose in August. Stubborn inflation may spur the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, potentially triggering a recession. The US stock market suffered its worst one-day decline since...
Dow falls 530 points, Nasdaq plunges nearly 3% as hot inflation report keeps Fed on track for more jumbo rate hikes
Stocks dropped Tuesday following new inflation data that came in hotter than expected. August CPI showed inflation rose 8.3% compared to the same month last year, despite falling gas prices. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.3% from August last year. US stocks dropped Tuesday following a hotter-than-expected...
The War on Inflation Is About to Get Ugly | Opinion
Get ready. The war on inflation is about to get ugly. This week's consumer price index report shows annual inflation still roaring at 8.3 percent. Even without food and energy included, core inflation rose back above six percent year-on-year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This means the...
AOL Corp
Inflation: Grocery prices in August rose 13.5%, the highest increase since March 1979
Despite inflation cooling down a bit in August, up 8.3%, Americans can still expect to pay up on their next trip to the grocery store. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index (CPI), the overall cost of food rose 11.4%, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.5% year-over-year. For the overall food category, that's the highest increase since May of 1979, but for the food-at-home category, that's the largest increase since March of 1979, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Washington Examiner
Markets are once again shocked that inflation hasn't peaked and the Fed isn't pivoting
Contrary to White House claims that its war against inflation was won, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has revealed that the inflation blew past Wall Street expectations. One of the Federal Reserve’s key inflation measures, the core consumer price index, doubled from July to August. As the dust settled over Wall Street, the BLS reported on Wednesday that the producer price index had a slight 0.1 percentage point decrease in the past month, in line with economist expectations, but that core PPI had a 0.2-point increase.
3 Pros On What 8.3% CPI Inflation Number Means For The Fed: 'A Strategic Error Of Epic Proportions'
The Labor Department on Tuesday reported an 8.3% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for August, which sent the SPDR S&P 500 SPY and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ spiraling lower. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, according to data from the U.S....
The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution
Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says inflation is 'overstated' and the Fed may overtighten if it doesn't correct their view on high prices
Inflation is being overstated in official reports, according to Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. The top economist said inflation lags behind the official statistics for about 18 months, and prices are already falling. The Fed risks making a policy mistake if they don't correct their view on inflation, he warned. Inflation...
U.S. yields surge after CPI surprises to upside in August
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Picks From S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector Year to Date
U.S. stock markets have seen extreme volatility so far in 2022. All major large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap-centric stocks indexes have plummeted year to date. Most of the sectors are suffering from soaring inflationary pressure, global supply-chain disruptions and a higher interest rate regime. A notable exception is the energy sector, especially the crude oil industry. This sector continues to thrive this year after an impressive 2021.
SNB to join 75 basis point hike club on Sept 22, inflation yet to peak - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will join the 75 basis point rate hike club on Thursday to choke off nearly three-decade-high inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters, who also said price rises were yet to peak despite a strong currency.
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
Dollar index has biggest daily pct gain since 2020 after unexpected rise U.S. consumer prices
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied against the yen, euro and other currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted investor bets that the Federal Reserve will need to stay aggressive in raising interest rates.
Stock Market Today - 9/13: Stocks Pummeled After August Inflation Shock; Big Rate Bets Surge
Stocks finished sharply lower Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields surged and the dollar raced higher against its global peers, following a surprisingly fast reading for August inflation that has rekindled bets on big Fed rate hikes over the coming months. Stocks futures had, in fact, been trading in the green...
How inflation is fueling a nationwide labor movement
Labor initiatives are surging throughout the U.S. economy, driven by a higher cost of living that’s proving resistant to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Inflation numbers for August came in hotter than expected this week despite falling gas prices. Core inflation climbed 0.6 percent on the month, doubling what economists anticipated.
cheddar.com
Inflation Rises Again in August, Defying Expectations
Despite expectations that headline inflation would show a slight drop in August, the consumer price index went up 0.1 percent in August, and prices were up 8.3 percent from a year ago. After a zero percent month-over-month change in July, which was touted by the Biden administration as a sign...
CNET
Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar
Decades-high inflation eased slightly in August as fuel prices dropped, but the cost of food is rising at record rates, new data shows. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month – a 40-year high.
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday's report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index...
