Despite inflation cooling down a bit in August, up 8.3%, Americans can still expect to pay up on their next trip to the grocery store. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index (CPI), the overall cost of food rose 11.4%, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.5% year-over-year. For the overall food category, that's the highest increase since May of 1979, but for the food-at-home category, that's the largest increase since March of 1979, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO