The Independent

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi set to miss Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu attends

India’s president Droupadi Murmu will travel to London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the government in Delhi has confirmed.The Independent understands that prime minister Narendra Modi will therefore not attend the state funeral on Monday 19 September, as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time. The president will instead offer condolences at the funeral on behalf of the government of India, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved,...
INDIA
Washington Examiner

Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master

Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Success for party of 'Sweden first' energizes global right

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Sweden Democrats party was founded by neo-Nazis and skinheads in the 1980s. Today, the rebranded and reformed nationalist party stands on the edge of unprecedented influence. Following a weekend election held amid fears of rising crime, the anti-immigration party is the now second-most popular party in the Scandinavian country. The development is the latest global example of a political force once widely deemed socially unacceptable moving into the political mainstream. Vowing to put “Sweden first” and to “make Sweden good again,” the slogans of party leader Jimmie Akesson echo those that have resonated with ex-President Donald Trump’s supporters in the United States.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

France Told to Re-Examine Repatriation Requests of Wives of IS Combatants

PARIS (Reuters) -The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who travelled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there. The court ruled France's refusal to repatriate the women and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party

Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security.The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party's fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods.The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to...
ELECTIONS
rigzone.com

Germany Weighs Nationalizing Uniper

The German government may increase its stake in Uniper SE above 50% and is open to taking the historic step of fully nationalizing the country’s biggest gas importer to prevent a collapse of the energy system. Dusseldorf-based Uniper needs more help from the state after already tapping into a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country

PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Want to visit America? Get in a very long line

Imagine a woman learns she is pregnant. She wants her own mother from Colombia to visit the United States to see her grandchild and help her with new motherhood. That should be simple, but that Colombian grandmother currently must wait 874 days just to interview for a U.S. visa. Her grandchild might be in preschool by the time grandma gets her travel visa.
TRAVEL
CBS News

Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH — will be put...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Climate takes backseat in Italy vote despite extreme events

From parched rivers to a glacier collapse and this week's deadly storms, Italy has suffered numerous climate events this year—but many politicians pay the subject little more than lip service. Desperate to see some firm commitments ahead of September 25 elections, climate activists staged a sit-in at the Rome...
ENVIRONMENT

