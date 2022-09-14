Read full article on original website
Related
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi set to miss Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu attends
India’s president Droupadi Murmu will travel to London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the government in Delhi has confirmed.The Independent understands that prime minister Narendra Modi will therefore not attend the state funeral on Monday 19 September, as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time. The president will instead offer condolences at the funeral on behalf of the government of India, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved,...
Washington Examiner
Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master
Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
Russian billionaire sues French customs for seizing his yachts
PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Russian billionaire is suing French authorities in an effort to win back access to two of his yachts, arguing customs officials did not have the right to immobilise them despite him being on an EU sanctions list, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Haiti prime minister announces gas hike despite weeks of protests
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday announced a new hike in gas prices, despite weeks of anti-government protests over the cost of living and raging gang violence in the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says
Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
Success for party of 'Sweden first' energizes global right
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Sweden Democrats party was founded by neo-Nazis and skinheads in the 1980s. Today, the rebranded and reformed nationalist party stands on the edge of unprecedented influence. Following a weekend election held amid fears of rising crime, the anti-immigration party is the now second-most popular party in the Scandinavian country. The development is the latest global example of a political force once widely deemed socially unacceptable moving into the political mainstream. Vowing to put “Sweden first” and to “make Sweden good again,” the slogans of party leader Jimmie Akesson echo those that have resonated with ex-President Donald Trump’s supporters in the United States.
BBC
Nice attack: Trial for Bastille Day massacre which killed 86 begins
Eight suspects have gone on trial in Paris for links to a deadly lorry attack in the southern French city of Nice in 2016 which killed 86 people. The suspects - who face between five years and life imprisonment - are accused of helping the attacker get weapons, and of logistical support.
US News and World Report
French President Macron: France Has Lost a 'National Treasure' With Death of Godard
PARIS (Reuters) - France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. "Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...),"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe.
US News and World Report
France Told to Re-Examine Repatriation Requests of Wives of IS Combatants
PARIS (Reuters) -The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who travelled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there. The court ruled France's refusal to repatriate the women and...
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security.The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party's fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods.The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: For winter energy crisis, household demand reduction can only go so far
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. THE LIMITS OF DEMAND REDUCTION: Authorities in New England are staring down a similar predicament this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
India and France reiterate calls for negotiations to end conflict in Ukraine
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India and France on Wednesday reiterated calls for negotiation to end the conflict in Ukraine. "There should be a return to dialogue and diplomacy," India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, told reporters after a meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
rigzone.com
Germany Weighs Nationalizing Uniper
The German government may increase its stake in Uniper SE above 50% and is open to taking the historic step of fully nationalizing the country’s biggest gas importer to prevent a collapse of the energy system. Dusseldorf-based Uniper needs more help from the state after already tapping into a...
US News and World Report
France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country
PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
Washington Examiner
Want to visit America? Get in a very long line
Imagine a woman learns she is pregnant. She wants her own mother from Colombia to visit the United States to see her grandchild and help her with new motherhood. That should be simple, but that Colombian grandmother currently must wait 874 days just to interview for a U.S. visa. Her grandchild might be in preschool by the time grandma gets her travel visa.
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH — will be put...
Phys.org
Climate takes backseat in Italy vote despite extreme events
From parched rivers to a glacier collapse and this week's deadly storms, Italy has suffered numerous climate events this year—but many politicians pay the subject little more than lip service. Desperate to see some firm commitments ahead of September 25 elections, climate activists staged a sit-in at the Rome...
Russia-Ukraine war: discovery of mass grave in Izium prompts call for war crimes tribunal – live
Czech foreign minister says attacks by Russians on civilian population are ‘unthinkable and abhorrent’
Comments / 0