Henry County’s Floodplain Ordinance states the Emergency Management Director is also the county’s Floodplain Administrator. The First Basic Rule that is often overlooked in a Federal Mandated Floodplain is “Any activity in the floodplain requires a permit.” This includes construction, repairs, or improvements to existing buildings, fences, filling, storage of materials, levees, walls, etc. County Floodplain Permits can be obtained at 220B S. Washington ST, Clinton MO 64735. To find out if you are in a floodplain go to https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home and enter your address.

HENRY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO