kmmo.com
MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS APPROVES BIDS FOR SEVERAL PROJECTS
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works considered bids to replace Sterling Dump Truck number 219. The current model is a 2000 Sterling L9511 with 127,400 miles and 9,807 engine hours. The bids were opened on August 24, and a total of five bids were received. Underground Facilities director Grant Piper recommended the board accept the bid from Premier Truck Group of Kansas City for the cost of $115,302.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF CLAYCOMB ROAD BRIDGE
The Pettis County Commission, Missouri Department of Transportation Senior Construction Inspector Brian Lavender, Brenneke Construction, and Anderson Engineering, Inc. conducted a final inspection for Bridge No. 4510021 BRO B080 (039) on Claycomb Road on Friday, September 16. After the completion of the bridge inspection, it was determined that the project was substantially finalized and the road was ordered opened to traffic, effective immediately.
mykdkd.com
Henry County’s Floodplain Ordinance States Emergency Management Director is Also the County’s Floodplain Administrator
Henry County’s Floodplain Ordinance states the Emergency Management Director is also the county’s Floodplain Administrator. The First Basic Rule that is often overlooked in a Federal Mandated Floodplain is “Any activity in the floodplain requires a permit.” This includes construction, repairs, or improvements to existing buildings, fences, filling, storage of materials, levees, walls, etc. County Floodplain Permits can be obtained at 220B S. Washington ST, Clinton MO 64735. To find out if you are in a floodplain go to https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home and enter your address.
KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor finds conflicts of interest and lack of transparency in audit of Cornland Special Road District
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the findings from an audit of the Cornland Special Road District. Taxpayers in Bates County petitioned Galloway’s office for an audit of the district, which oversees 12 miles of gravel road outside the city of Butler. The audit resulted in a rating of “fair.”
KCTV 5
KCMO police department announces street closures for Len Dawson funeral service
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced street closures and parking regulations ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral Friday Sept. 16. Dawson’s funeral service is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway on Friday at 11 a.m. Members of the KCPD’s traffic division will be establishing the following closures at 9:30 a.m. to provide proper parking availability and a safer environment for pedestrians.
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
KCTV 5
‘A wake-up call’: Recent fentanyl overdoses of students cause for concern in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been a terrifying few days at a small-town high school in Missouri. Just this week, there have been three overdoses at Oak Grove High School. “Definitely a wake-up call,” superintendent Mindy Hampton said. A wake-up call in a place Hampton never thought...
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
Excelsior Springs community shares concerns about possible rail system merge
On Wednesday, the Excelsior Springs community expressed their concerns at a public meeting about the possible merging of rail lines Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.
Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
In the two years since the pandemic - money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ramp to U.S. 36 Eastbound Closed in Chillicothe After Morning Crash
A ramp in Chillicothe is closed after a morning accident. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the ramp from U.S. 65 to U.S. 36 eastbound is closed due to an accident around 4:55 this morning. Motorists will need to use an alternate route until further notice.
mykdkd.com
Single Vehicle Crash Leads to Multi-Agency and Special Community Response
On 09/14/22, a truck hauling a stock trailer containing two horses, left the roadway on southbound 13 Highway near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and crashed at the bottom of the steep, opposite shoulder embankment. It appeared that the driver, Gary Shuey, age 68, of Peculiar, MO, had a sudden medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness while operating the vehicle.
flatlandkc.org
Blue Cross and Blue Sheild Moves Headquarters Downtown
Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its headquarters and 1,400 employees to occupy an 18-story office tower, company officials announced today. The building is a half-mile north at 14th and Baltimore and was originally intended for Waddell & Reed. The move — long speculated after the Waddell deal collapsed when...
KMBC.com
Death investigation underway after body found along roadway in unincorporated Jackson County
BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — Detectives with the Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office have launched a death investigation after a body was found near a busy intersection Thursday. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted a man's body was found near the shoulder of the road at Truman Road and Stark...
kmmo.com
CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
KCTV 5
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant
CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
Developer plans high rise apartment complex in south OP
Davis Development is requesting the city rezone the “L” shaped property to create Crystal Springs Southwest Apartments.
flatlandkc.org
Just Outside Kansas City, a Giant Solar Farm Project is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor
Johnson and Douglas County approved regulations allowing the construction of what would be the largest utility-scale solar farm in Kansas. But while residents say they support green energy, there's a vocal contingent pushing back against building 2,000 acres of panels so close to their communities. Published September 14th, 2022 at...
