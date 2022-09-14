ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MO

kmmo.com

MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS APPROVES BIDS FOR SEVERAL PROJECTS

The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works considered bids to replace Sterling Dump Truck number 219. The current model is a 2000 Sterling L9511 with 127,400 miles and 9,807 engine hours. The bids were opened on August 24, and a total of five bids were received. Underground Facilities director Grant Piper recommended the board accept the bid from Premier Truck Group of Kansas City for the cost of $115,302.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF CLAYCOMB ROAD BRIDGE

The Pettis County Commission, Missouri Department of Transportation Senior Construction Inspector Brian Lavender, Brenneke Construction, and Anderson Engineering, Inc. conducted a final inspection for Bridge No. 4510021 BRO B080 (039) on Claycomb Road on Friday, September 16. After the completion of the bridge inspection, it was determined that the project was substantially finalized and the road was ordered opened to traffic, effective immediately.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County’s Floodplain Ordinance States Emergency Management Director is Also the County’s Floodplain Administrator

Henry County’s Floodplain Ordinance states the Emergency Management Director is also the county’s Floodplain Administrator. The First Basic Rule that is often overlooked in a Federal Mandated Floodplain is “Any activity in the floodplain requires a permit.” This includes construction, repairs, or improvements to existing buildings, fences, filling, storage of materials, levees, walls, etc. County Floodplain Permits can be obtained at 220B S. Washington ST, Clinton MO 64735. To find out if you are in a floodplain go to https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home and enter your address.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO police department announces street closures for Len Dawson funeral service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced street closures and parking regulations ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral Friday Sept. 16. Dawson’s funeral service is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway on Friday at 11 a.m. Members of the KCPD’s traffic division will be establishing the following closures at 9:30 a.m. to provide proper parking availability and a safer environment for pedestrians.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Single Vehicle Crash Leads to Multi-Agency and Special Community Response

On 09/14/22, a truck hauling a stock trailer containing two horses, left the roadway on southbound 13 Highway near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and crashed at the bottom of the steep, opposite shoulder embankment. It appeared that the driver, Gary Shuey, age 68, of Peculiar, MO, had a sudden medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness while operating the vehicle.
PECULIAR, MO
flatlandkc.org

Blue Cross and Blue Sheild Moves Headquarters Downtown

Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its headquarters and 1,400 employees to occupy an 18-story office tower, company officials announced today. The building is a half-mile north at 14th and Baltimore and was originally intended for Waddell & Reed. The move — long speculated after the Waddell deal collapsed when...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY

A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge

A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KANSAS CITY, MO

