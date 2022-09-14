Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 could plunge another 26% - and reveals he's shorting the Nasdaq and junk bonds
Jeremy Grantham expects the S&P 500 to tumble by 26% to around 3,000 points over the next year. The global economic backdrop looks more precarious than the mid-2000s housing bubble, he said. The GMO cofounder revealed he's betting against the tech-heavy Nasdaq index and junk bonds. Jeremy Grantham warned the...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop in more than two years on Tuesday. Oil & gas companies as well as auto manufacturers have managed to move higher. At the individual stock level, there have also been some interesting contrarian movers. Yes, the market’s strong September start was washed out...
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
3 Stocks to Avoid Even Though They're Ultra Popular on Wall Street
With the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to fight sky-high inflation and increasing odds of recession, fundamentally weak stocks may struggle to stay afloat in the near term. Thus, we think...
Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks
With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
Worst day for stocks since June 2020
Stocks suffered their steepest daily drop yesterday since some of the scariest months of the COVID crisis. The big picture: Another searing inflation report is spooking investors. Details: The S&P 500 fell 4.3%. It was the market's worst day in an awful year — and its deepest single-day decline since...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Picks From S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector Year to Date
U.S. stock markets have seen extreme volatility so far in 2022. All major large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap-centric stocks indexes have plummeted year to date. Most of the sectors are suffering from soaring inflationary pressure, global supply-chain disruptions and a higher interest rate regime. A notable exception is the energy sector, especially the crude oil industry. This sector continues to thrive this year after an impressive 2021.
CoinDesk
Hawkish Fed Chatter Has Wall Street Betting on Big Rate Hike, Crypto Traders Shorting Bitcoin
Several Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday signaled that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates until there are clear signs that inflation is coming down for multiple months. Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to stay above the crucial psychological threshold of $20,000 this week. The largest cryptocurrency has...
Stocks plummet on worse-than-expected inflation news
(The Center Square) – U.S. stocks plummeted Tuesday after the federal government reported another sharp rise in food and other prices in August despite falling gas prices. The S&P 500 dropped 4.3%, its largest single day decline since June 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 5.2%, also its worst day since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 4% to 31,105.
msn.com
Dow down 900 points as August inflation number sends stocks skidding
U.S. stocks slumped Tuesday, after four days of gains, as an unexpected monthly rise in the August consumer-price index dashed hopes for a further slowdown in inflation and reinforced expectations Federal Reserve policy makers will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs are also...
S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks skid to levels not seen since mid-July
Stocks ended sharply lower Friday, tumbling to two-month lows. FedEx drops 21.4% for largest percentage decrease on record and lowest close since July 14, 2020. 2-year Treasuries post largest seven week yield gain since the week ending April 22. University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment increases 1.3 points to...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower on Recession Fear, FedEx Warning
Stocks finished lower Friday, while the dollar resumed its climb on foreign exchange markets and Treasury yields tested new highs, as investors navigate an increasingly narrow path between slowing global growth and hawkish central bank signaling. Solid data from China Friday, which reported better-than-expected gains for retail sales and industrial...
JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy
Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
Stocks fall; indexes slip deeper into the red for the week
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper into the red for the week
