Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Boebert to headline NC conservative gathering, as Trump, Greene also visit the state
A conservative gathering this month in Charlotte will feature U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and other Republicans. Boebert will attend the Salt & Light Conference in person as a keynote speaker, said Jim Quick, the grassroots director for the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition.
Right-wing extremism is everywhere, including NC. How big of a problem is it?
Right wing extremists do not exist separately from politics. Instead, they are shaping our state through hard powers, like elections, and soft ones like their connections to people in power. | Opinion
North Carolina State Treasurer Folwell considering ’24 gubernatorial bid
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State Treasurer Dale Folwell confirmed Friday that he is strongly considering a run for North Carolina governor in 2024. That could put the veteran elected leader in a Republican primary with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose political profile has grown widely since his 2020 victory while a first-time candidate. Folwell told […]
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Go Blue Ridge
University of North Carolina urge CEA to Step Down
Over 400 healthcare worker signed a letter urging the leader of the University of North Carolina health system to resign the state hospital association as leverage to gain Medicaid expansion. A letter written to Dean of the UNC school of medicine Dr. A. Wesley Berks said that North Carolina is...
theurbannews.com
We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina
Exhibit on display at Pack Memorial Library in downtown Asheville. We Built This presents us with the stories of an array of craftspeople, from bricklayers to stonemasons to plasterers. The men profiled include enslaved peoples and freedmen — some alongside their families or apprentices. The traveling exhibit profiles more...
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
richmondobserver
North Carolina recognized for innovations in Medicaid program
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s Medicaid program received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award presented by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy. The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership and progress in their Medicaid programs despite significant public health challenges in recent years.
wraltechwire.com
How best to spread economic wealth in North Carolina? Consider demographically targeted approaches
Editor’s note: This analysis is from the Urban Investment Strategies Center at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute. CHAPEL HILL – Post-2020 Census population estimates indicate that North Carolina grew more rapidly than the nation and 41 other states during the first 15 months of the pandemic (U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division, 2021). North Carolina was the nation’s fourth most attractive migration destination behind Florida, Texas, and Arizona, receiving an average of 253 net newcomers each day between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. Some of the newcomers arrived from California and New York, which lost on average 923 and 861 residents per day, respectively, during the first 15 months of the pandemic (Figure 1).
Florida flight carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made stop in NC
The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida, before arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday. The jet then departed for Massachusetts at 1:49 p.m.
NC scientist: Keep Mark Robinson as far away from education decisions as possible
As a medical scientist and grandfather I found the excerpt from Lt. Gov. Robinson’s book absurd. | Letters to the editor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
Hardee’s flipped into spotlight with Mike Lindell, but how does it fare in North Carolina’s best burger debate?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina? Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety […]
TODAY.com
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
Hunters, processors should be aware of restrictions on importing deer carcasses from N.C. to S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hunters, processors and taxidermists should be aware of new restrictions on bringing deer carcasses from North Carolina into South Carolina. With North Carolina’s first positive cases of chronic wasting disease this year, the state joined a list of what is now 30 states and four Canadian provinces with restrictions on importing deer carcasses into South Carolina. The measures are meant to help prevent CWD from spreading to the South Carolina’s deer population.
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
borderbelt.org
As North Carolina courts work through backlog, some counties don’t have enough lawyers
This story is a collaboration between the Border Belt Independent and The Assembly. When Butch Pope walked into the old Columbus County Courthouse in Whiteville, North Carolina for the first time as a new lawyer, he had to ask a man sitting in the lobby for directions to the courtroom. Once he finally found it, the judge moved to appoint him the new defense attorney for a man accused of stealing a ladder.
WAVY News 10
North Carolina family of 5, burning evidence, attack with ‘metal flagpole’ revealed in new Capitol riot indictment
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The path from North Carolina to right-wing extremist groups and the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, continues to become clearer. Just this week we learned there are more than 1,100 members of one of those violent militias, the Oath Keepers, in North Carolina – including at least two state legislators – and a member from the Piedmont Triad is one of the 21 state residents indicted at the riots that attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.
Comments / 0