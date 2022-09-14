ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

US stocks just suffered their biggest 1-day decline since June 2020. Here's why an inflation surprise tanked the market.

US stocks on Tuesday registered their steepest one-day decline since June 2020. Investors dumped stocks and other assets after learning month-on-month inflation rose in August. Stubborn inflation may spur the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, potentially triggering a recession. The US stock market suffered its worst one-day decline since...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Stock#Consumer Price Index#Gross Margin#Capital Markets#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow Jones#Nasdaq#Fed Rate Uptrend
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week

U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop in more than two years on Tuesday. Oil & gas companies as well as auto manufacturers have managed to move higher. At the individual stock level, there have also been some interesting contrarian movers. Yes, the market’s strong September start was washed out...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
msn.com

Dow plunges more than 1,000 after today's inflation report

Stocks cratered today – the market’s steepest percentage decline in 2¼ years. The reason: data confirming that inflation was still hotter than feared in August, essentially guaranteeing that the Federal Reserve won’t moderate its campaign of interest rate increases anytime soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
Axios

Worst day for stocks since June 2020

Stocks suffered their steepest daily drop yesterday since some of the scariest months of the COVID crisis. The big picture: Another searing inflation report is spooking investors. Details: The S&P 500 fell 4.3%. It was the market's worst day in an awful year — and its deepest single-day decline since...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Terrible Stocks It's Time to Sell Short

Unrestrained inflation has been triggering a domino effect. The aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to bring prices down have been fueling recession fears and aggravating market volatility. Amid such turbulence, it could be wise to jettison fundamentally weak stocks Block (SQ), ChargePoint (CHPT), and Peloton (PTON) or sell them short. Continue reading….
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top 5 Picks From S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector Year to Date

U.S. stock markets have seen extreme volatility so far in 2022. All major large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap-centric stocks indexes have plummeted year to date. Most of the sectors are suffering from soaring inflationary pressure, global supply-chain disruptions and a higher interest rate regime. A notable exception is the energy sector, especially the crude oil industry. This sector continues to thrive this year after an impressive 2021.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the jump in “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, was especially worrisome. It outpaced expectations and ignited fear that the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates more aggressively and raise the risk of a recession. Fueled by high rents, medical care and new cars, core prices leaped 6.3% for the year ending in August and 0.6% from July to August, the government said Tuesday. Furniture and sports gear, among many other items, also got costlier, suggesting that businesses are still raising prices in response to robust consumer demand. The breadth of the price increases dashed hopes, at least for now, that core inflation would moderate. Economists tend to track core prices for a clearer read on where inflation is headed.
BUSINESS
CBS Minnesota

Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot

U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
STOCKS
The Center Square

Stocks plummet on worse-than-expected inflation news

(The Center Square) – U.S. stocks plummeted Tuesday after the federal government reported another sharp rise in food and other prices in August despite falling gas prices. The S&P 500 dropped 4.3%, its largest single day decline since June 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 5.2%, also its worst day since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 4% to 31,105.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Gain Following Economic Data; Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of several economic reports. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 31,271.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,739.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 3,951.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares climbed 1.3% on...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?

VFH - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs are also...
STOCKS
CNET

Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
BUSINESS
msn.com

US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.98% to 30,659.18 while the NASDAQ fell 1.73% to 11,352.63. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.31% to 3,850.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy