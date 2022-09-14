Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
US stocks just suffered their biggest 1-day decline since June 2020. Here's why an inflation surprise tanked the market.
US stocks on Tuesday registered their steepest one-day decline since June 2020. Investors dumped stocks and other assets after learning month-on-month inflation rose in August. Stubborn inflation may spur the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, potentially triggering a recession. The US stock market suffered its worst one-day decline since...
Dow falls 530 points, Nasdaq plunges nearly 3% as hot inflation report keeps Fed on track for more jumbo rate hikes
Stocks dropped Tuesday following new inflation data that came in hotter than expected. August CPI showed inflation rose 8.3% compared to the same month last year, despite falling gas prices. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.3% from August last year. US stocks dropped Tuesday following a hotter-than-expected...
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop in more than two years on Tuesday. Oil & gas companies as well as auto manufacturers have managed to move higher. At the individual stock level, there have also been some interesting contrarian movers. Yes, the market’s strong September start was washed out...
msn.com
Dow plunges more than 1,000 after today's inflation report
Stocks cratered today – the market’s steepest percentage decline in 2¼ years. The reason: data confirming that inflation was still hotter than feared in August, essentially guaranteeing that the Federal Reserve won’t moderate its campaign of interest rate increases anytime soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
CNBC
European stocks close lower as global markets react badly to U.S. inflation data; Uniper down 18%
European markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest inflation data out of the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 0.8%, with almost all sectors and all major bourses sliding into negative territory. Mining stocks led the losses, down 2.3%, while oil and gas stocks bucked the downward trend, up 0.8%.
Worst day for stocks since June 2020
Stocks suffered their steepest daily drop yesterday since some of the scariest months of the COVID crisis. The big picture: Another searing inflation report is spooking investors. Details: The S&P 500 fell 4.3%. It was the market's worst day in an awful year — and its deepest single-day decline since...
3 Terrible Stocks It's Time to Sell Short
Unrestrained inflation has been triggering a domino effect. The aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to bring prices down have been fueling recession fears and aggravating market volatility. Amid such turbulence, it could be wise to jettison fundamentally weak stocks Block (SQ), ChargePoint (CHPT), and Peloton (PTON) or sell them short. Continue reading….
Zacks.com
Top 5 Picks From S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector Year to Date
U.S. stock markets have seen extreme volatility so far in 2022. All major large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap-centric stocks indexes have plummeted year to date. Most of the sectors are suffering from soaring inflationary pressure, global supply-chain disruptions and a higher interest rate regime. A notable exception is the energy sector, especially the crude oil industry. This sector continues to thrive this year after an impressive 2021.
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the jump in “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, was especially worrisome. It outpaced expectations and ignited fear that the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates more aggressively and raise the risk of a recession. Fueled by high rents, medical care and new cars, core prices leaped 6.3% for the year ending in August and 0.6% from July to August, the government said Tuesday. Furniture and sports gear, among many other items, also got costlier, suggesting that businesses are still raising prices in response to robust consumer demand. The breadth of the price increases dashed hopes, at least for now, that core inflation would moderate. Economists tend to track core prices for a clearer read on where inflation is headed.
Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot
U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
Stocks plummet on worse-than-expected inflation news
(The Center Square) – U.S. stocks plummeted Tuesday after the federal government reported another sharp rise in food and other prices in August despite falling gas prices. The S&P 500 dropped 4.3%, its largest single day decline since June 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 5.2%, also its worst day since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 4% to 31,105.
Benzinga
US Stocks Gain Following Economic Data; Dow Jumps Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of several economic reports. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 31,271.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,739.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 3,951.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares climbed 1.3% on...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs are also...
CNET
Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
msn.com
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.98% to 30,659.18 while the NASDAQ fell 1.73% to 11,352.63. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.31% to 3,850.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares...
