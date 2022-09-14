ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins other governors in calling for Biden to cancel student loan forgiveness program

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wDNG_0hvDK5fm00


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on to a letter with other state governors asking President Joe Biden to call off his means-tested plan to cancel $10K of student loan debt per borrower.

The letter, signed by 22 governors, is packed with misconceptions and talking points lifted straight from the airwaves of conservative media outlets. The letter accuses Biden of forgiving the debt of an "elite few" on the backs of average Americans.  The truth is 1 in every 5 Americans hold student loan debt. While the majority of student loan debt in dollars and cents is held by wealthy households, the
average student loan borrower is not wealthy.

Like all of these intentional misdirections, it falls apart under five seconds of scrutiny. The wealthiest households hold the majority of student loan debt in dollar amounts because they borrowed to go to the most elite schools or to get post-secondary degrees required of high-value professions like lawyers and doctors. Not only are they likely to be excluded under the terms of the forgiveness program, the forgiveness would mean the least to them.

The letter focuses on dollar amounts because the truth of student loan debt is that it's a massive burden on the lower and middle class people who went to school in an attempt to earn a better living. While the governors call the act "regressive" and "inflationary" the opposite is likely true.

[content-4]
The letter characterizes typical student loan borrowers as able adults, disregarding the fact that the 17 and 18-year-old college attendees are painted as children in just about every other corner of conservative rhetoric . If these governors can think of any other situation where tens of thousands of dollars are loaned out to 18-year-olds with little to no credit history, we're all ears.

Biden's loan forgiveness program is not a  new tax on the poor and they aren't cash payments. They are forgiveness of outstanding debts in money that was already distributed by the government and spent by the institutions they paid. That  debt in many cases was not being paid, as roughly a quarter of borrowers are delinquent
. And none of this gets to the fundamental point that borrowers who make more than $125,000 per year are excluded from the program entirely .

Gov. DeSantis, who received his Bachelor's from Yale and his law degree from Harvard, is not stupid enough to actually believe the lies this letter is peddling. Still, it plays well on Fox News and he's got a presidency to consider.

Comments / 144

SWFAN
2d ago

Many people went to accredited for-profit schools that made promises they didn't keep, like helping graduates find jobs and allowing students, including graduates to use the equipment. Many schools went bankrupt and closed before they followed through on promises. A lot of people could pay back loans if the lenders would work with them, drop late charges and lower the interest rate. Federal Government could drop the interest all together.

Reply(7)
22
Bophadeesknuts
2d ago

He doesn't care for struggling families that need that extra money during inflation hits. Families are struggling on both political sides, but dare to address the utility/home insurance crisis.

Reply(12)
36
Renita Jewels
2d ago

Gov Ron is dead wrong for this stand. Student Loan Forgiveness has been another Blessing for students since 2007 and why is it such a big problem now? It's definitely not because of inflation nor every other hardship USA has faced and still facing. The USA is not like the DREAM country it once was... Smh Pitiful. That's why I Put All My Trust In GOD.

Reply
10
