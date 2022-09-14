Read full article on original website
U of Utah Health research funding surpasses $450M in 2022
Research funding from the University of Utah Health totaled $458 million in 2022, accounting for 67 percent of the university's overall research funding of $686 million, according to a Sept. 14 news release from the health system. The totals mark the 10th consecutive year of growth for University of Utah...
Implementing solutions physicians deserve for mental health and wellbeing
In commemoration of National Physicians Suicide Awareness Day, The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and #FirstRespondersFirst collaborated to raise awareness and promote fundamental changes in how society views physician mental health and burnout rates, according to a Sept. 15 news release. The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll...
Innovation
Geisinger Health Foundation has raised $6 million for pediatric and women's health innovation at the Danville, Pa.-based health system. Through its Beyond the Bricks fundraising campaign, the foundation aims to support more innovative, patient-centered care. The money already raised includes $1 million from local philanthropist Susan McDowell that created a pediatric behavioral health catalyst fund to promote innovation in that arena.
Genesis Health System and MercyOne to partner
Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health affiliate MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, according to a Sept. 14 media release shared with Becker's. Genesis Health System offers healthcare services for a 17-county region of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, while...
A quarter of Americans are in favor of requiring insurers to cover gender-affirming care: Pew Research study
Around a quarter of Americans say insurance companies should be required to cover gender-affirming care, Pew Research Center found. In a recent survey of over 10,000 U.S. adults on transgender and gender identity issues, 27 percent of respondents said they would favor or strongly favor laws requiring healthcare payers to cover gender-affirming care.
Kaiser mental health strike passes 1-month mark, talks break down
Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers recently resumed collective bargaining on behalf of mental health workers who are one month into their strike in California. However, both sides ultimately were unable to reach an agreement. More than 2,000 Kaiser psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers...
4 surveys find female physicians experience more burnout
Female physicians face higher levels of burnout than their male counterparts, according to four surveys referenced in a Sept. 14 article on the American Medical Association's website. The article used the results to explain the "higher odds of burnout for women doctors" and advocate for a health system that better...
Where health systems will focus innovation spend next
Becker's recently invited hospital and health system chief innovation officers to share their proudest innovations. Now, to look ahead, we asked them where they see hospitals and health systems focusing their projects and investments in the future. Note: Their responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Roy Rosin. Chief Innovation...
12% of cancer survivors live in poverty
Twelve percent of cancer survivors live in poverty, leading to poor health outcomes and an inability to see doctors because of the cost, researchers at the Augusta-based Medical College of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University found. Many cancer treatments can cost $100,000 or more. Researchers found...
13 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 9:. 1. Lisa Powell was named senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. 2. Aladraine Sands, MD, was named medical director of Nashville (Tenn.) Healthcare Center...
How a holistic governance framework and platform can help healthcare organizations address patient centricity, cybersecurity, and climate neutrality
The healthcare industry is being challenged to reinvent itself along multiple fronts and to advance its place in the digital-first, customer-centric, socially and environmentally conscious era. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored jointly by KPMG and ServiceNow, three healthcare technology specialists discussed how healthcare organizations can earn the...
From financial distress to financial excellence: new strategies and tools for rural hospitals to improve their financial health
Rural healthcare systems have faced significant financial challenges for decades and many strategies and tools that have historically been used by larger health systems have been unavailable to smaller, rural organizations. This is finally changing. By tapping into these solutions, rural health systems can improve their pricing, productivity and overall financial health.
2022 the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems since start of pandemic
A new analysis from management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates indicates hospitals and health systems continue to face intense pressure on staff and resources while also dealing with rising expenses for supplies, drugs and equipment, and the workforce, according to a Sept. 15 special bulletin from the American Hospital Association.
CIOs look forward to Big Tech, digital health collaborations
CIOs are actively reviewing Big Tech and digital health companies' portfolios to see where they can form a partnership. These partnerships range from creating new IT products, to helping health systems build out new systems that can unlock innovation and bring more value to the way they deliver care. Becker's...
Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties
Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons. The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced...
American Cancer Society awards $2.1M to Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center
The American Cancer Society awarded Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center more than $2.1 million to support cancer research and reduce barriers to cancer care, Cision PR Newswire reported Sept. 15. The largest grants — $792,000 and $660,000 — support lung cancer research led by Haiying Cheng, MD, PhD, and Kira Gritsman,...
RWJBarnabas Health opens innovation center to study promising digital health tools
New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have opened a Center for Innovation that will focus initially on digital health and cardiovascular disease. The center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, will bring together clinicians, researchers and industry professionals from a...
What telehealth flexibilities Congress is looking to extend
Republican and Democratic lawmakers are looking to expand the availability of telehealth, which includes telehealth for Medicare patients and access to virtual opioid use disorder treatments, Politico reported Sept. 14. In July, the House passed The Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act, but the legislation must still be approved by the...
5 leaders' strategies to hire, retain pharmacy workers
With Walgreens offering bonuses up to $75,000 and pharmacists anonymously citing staffing shortages as a factor in pharmacy incidents, health system pharmacy leaders have faced struggles with recruiting enough workers — especially pharmacy technicians. Here's what five pharmacy executives told Becker's were their solutions for mitigating the pharmacy worker...
Average signing bonuses for 5 most recruited providers
Signing bonuses offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins averaged $31,000, up from $29,656 the year prior. Signing bonuses offered to nurse practitioners and physician assistants tracked in the review averaged $9,000, up...
