Hillsboro, MO

mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro schools 4 weeks into the 2022-23 school year

(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro School District is in its 4th week of the new school year. So far so good according to Superintendent Dr. Jon Isaacson. Dr. Isaacson adds they already have had snow day call off inquires. Recently the Hillsboro School District held its POW/MIA recognition football game. Before the...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Pius receives “School of Distinction” Recognition

St. Pius X High School has been recognized by Cognia as a School of Distinction for excellence in education for the 2021-22 school year. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says Cognia has a long list of standards that each school has to meet to receive this recognition. Lehn mentions this...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Good Shepherd Schools annual auction is Saturday

Brown paper lunch bag and a red apple sitting on top of textbooks against white background. (Hillsboro) Good Shepherd Catholic School in Hillsboro will be holding its 31st annual auction this Saturday. Kathy Huskey is one of the chairpersons for the event. She says this is their biggest fundraiser for the school, and this year is an anniversary year, so they are setting their goals pretty high.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus Schools 2022 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award

(Festus) The Festus School District recently announced this year’s Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award winner. Festus R-6 spokesman Kevin Pope says this year’s recipient is Intermediate school music teacher Joshua Rhine. The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award is presented by Emerson Electric in St. Louis. It recognizes educators...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Fire

(Farmington) The Farmington fire department responded to a fire at 326 Hickory Street in Farmington over the noon hour on Wednesday. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the home was damaged. The resident, Cindy Quarter, is the lone occupant who rents the property. She was not home at the time and there are no injuries, but she is still looking for her cats Jackson and Finn. The cause is not yet determined.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bake It To A Million

(Farmington) Planning has begun for this year’s Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington. The event raises money for food pantries in Farmington. Organizer Chris Landrum tells us how she got the idea for the fundraiser, which is into it’s 17th year. Landrum says this is...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Valley School Board Met Last Week

(Caledonia) Thursday’s school board meeting at the Valley district in Caledonia began with the reading of a letter from Bryson Funeral Home. Superintendent Jason Samples explains. The Valley School Board also voted to bring back a program for teachers that has been absent from the district for a few...
CALEDONIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Inch Back Up

(House Springs) Gas prices are once again rising after months of declines. The latest data from Triple-A shows the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri is three dollars, 36 cents a gallon, four cents a gallon higher than it was a week ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gallon of...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Larry Francis Sumner – Service – 09/24/22 at 11 a.m.

Larry Francis Sumner of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills. Burial will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Larry Sumner is Saturday morning from...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus Traditional Music Festival is this weekend

Vector illustration, Acoustic guitar on the red background concert flyer template. (Festus) The 32nd annual Traditional Music Festival returns to Crites Memorial Park in Festus this weekend. George Portz is the founder and organizer of the annual events. He says those in attendance will see many different styles of music.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Annamarie Ernst – Service 9/26/22

Annamarie Ernst of Perryville died Monday at the age of 89. Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 10 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 and Monday morning from 8 until 9:30 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Peggy Kohut – Service 10am 9/21/22

Peggy Kohut of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be 10:00 Wednesday at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington with burial in Hillview Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Peggy Kohut will be 5 to 8 Tuesday and 9 to 10 Wednesday at...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jeffco Shop with a Cop motorcycle show

(Herculaneum) The 2nd annual AMVETs Post 42 Motorcycle Show will be held this Sunday at their location in Herculaneum. The show will also be a benefit for the Jeffco Shop With A Cop program. Corporal Jessica Griffaw with the Festus Police Department is one of the board members for Jeffco Shop With A Cop. She says the event is free to attend and includes a lot of things, so bring the motorcycles.
HERCULANEUM, MO
mymoinfo.com

Joan Ann Hotop – Service 9/24/22

Joan Ann Hotop of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 87. Memorial Mass will be Saturday morning at 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland. Visitation for Joan Hotop will be Saturday morning from 8 until 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident

Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Roberta Smith — Service 9/20/22 1 P.M.

Roberta Smith of DeSoto passed away Friday (9/16), at the age of 82. The visitation for Roberta Smith will be Tuesday (9/20) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Paul Anthony Simon — Funeral Mass 9/21/22 10 A.M.

Paul Anthony Simon of Herculaneum passed away Wednesday (9/14), he was 37 years old. The funeral mass will be Wednesday (9/21) morning at 10 at Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Paul Simon will be Tuesday (9/20) evening...
HERCULANEUM, MO

