Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Brett Favre’s Alleged Texts Show He Wanted A Former Governor To Use Welfare Funds To Build A Stadium
If I told you a government official made an agreement with a rich man to divert money meant for the welfare of lower-income people to fund a sports stadium no one outside of the rich person’s tax bracket asked for, you’d probably say, “Welp, that’s America for you.” But if I told you your favorite […]
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
Why haven't Charges been brought against Bryant and Favre?
Millions of dollars are missing from the Mississippi Welfare Fund. According to reports from multiple news outlets, including Jackson, Mississippi's local ABC Channel, text messages have been released between former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre regarding the fraudulent use of millions of welfare dollars.
'Santa came today': Brett Favre texts show his role in Mississippi welfare scandal
Newly released text messages from NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre show he was much more involved than previously known in pushing for millions of federal welfare dollars to be diverted from helping poor families to instead pay for a new volleyball facility at the school where his daughter played the sport.
Former Mississippi Governor Implicated in Brett Favre Fraud Case
Brett Favre’s ongoing legal troubles with the welfare of Mississippi has now become a conspiracy at the highest levels of the state’s government. Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly helped Favre obtain at least $5 million from the state’s welfare funds, according to copies of text messages obtained by Mississippi Today as part of its investigation into the Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Brett Favre Over Fraud Case
NFL legend and FS1 host Shannon Sharpe verbally eviscerated Brett Favre Wednesday over his connection to the ongoing Mississippi fraud case. Sharpe voiced his displeasure with Favre on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” saying that the Hall of Fame quarterback would have to be a “crazy mofo” to steal from the underserved.
NBC Nightly News focuses on the Brett Favre welfare-fund scandal
The involvement of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is a Mississippi welfare-fund scandal has become something more than a random oddity. The controversy received treatment as a full-blown segment on Wednesday’s edition of NBC Nightly News. That’s a reliable litmus test regarding the extent to which a sports...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was asked about Brett Favre's welfare-scheme funded facility, and promptly deflected with a Jackson State reference. The post Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Brian Murphy: Favre, Peterson are reminder to beware who you worship
"Beware who you worship," writes Brian Murphy.
