in August, U.S. inflation dropped for the second month in a row but is still running hot, and overall prices on consumer goods and services were up 8.3% over a year ago, according to the latest report from the U.S. Labor Department. Gas was down over 10% in the last month but the cost of basic necessities, including food and shelter, continue to tick up. In August, grocery costs saw the biggest year-over year rise since 1979.

