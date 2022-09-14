ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Markets Insider

US stocks just suffered their biggest 1-day decline since June 2020. Here's why an inflation surprise tanked the market.

US stocks on Tuesday registered their steepest one-day decline since June 2020. Investors dumped stocks and other assets after learning month-on-month inflation rose in August. Stubborn inflation may spur the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, potentially triggering a recession. The US stock market suffered its worst one-day decline since...
Washington Examiner

Markets are once again shocked that inflation hasn't peaked and the Fed isn't pivoting

Contrary to White House claims that its war against inflation was won, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has revealed that the inflation blew past Wall Street expectations. One of the Federal Reserve’s key inflation measures, the core consumer price index, doubled from July to August. As the dust settled over Wall Street, the BLS reported on Wednesday that the producer price index had a slight 0.1 percentage point decrease in the past month, in line with economist expectations, but that core PPI had a 0.2-point increase.
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says inflation is 'overstated' and the Fed may overtighten if it doesn't correct their view on high prices

Inflation is being overstated in official reports, according to Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. The top economist said inflation lags behind the official statistics for about 18 months, and prices are already falling. The Fed risks making a policy mistake if they don't correct their view on inflation, he warned. Inflation...
Deseret News

August inflation ticks down to 8.3% but basic necessities still on the rise

in August, U.S. inflation dropped for the second month in a row but is still running hot, and overall prices on consumer goods and services were up 8.3% over a year ago, according to the latest report from the U.S. Labor Department. Gas was down over 10% in the last month but the cost of basic necessities, including food and shelter, continue to tick up. In August, grocery costs saw the biggest year-over year rise since 1979.
Fortune

The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
Reuters

U.S. equity funds suffer outflows for a fourth week

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds recorded net outflows for a fourth straight week in the week to Sept. 14 as a higher-than-expected reading of U.S. inflation raised bets the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike interest rates. read more.
Reuters

U.S. yields surge after CPI surprises to upside in August

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation.
Zacks.com

Top 5 Picks From S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector Year to Date

U.S. stock markets have seen extreme volatility so far in 2022. All major large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap-centric stocks indexes have plummeted year to date. Most of the sectors are suffering from soaring inflationary pressure, global supply-chain disruptions and a higher interest rate regime. A notable exception is the energy sector, especially the crude oil industry. This sector continues to thrive this year after an impressive 2021.
wallstreetwindow.com

August’s Price Inflation Soared, and That Means Earnings Fell Yet Again – Ryan McMaken

The federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released new price inflation data today, and the news wasn’t good. According to the BLS, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose 8.3 percent year over year during August, before seasonal adjustment. That’s the seventeenth month in a row of inflation above the Fed’s arbitrary 2 percent inflation target, and it’s six months in a row of price inflation above 8 percent.
Washington Examiner

Inflation comes in hotter than expected at 8.3% annual rate in August

Inflation ticked down to 8.3% for the 12 months ending in August, according to the consumer price index, hotter than expected but still a decline from the month before. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday revealed that while it ticked down, inflation is still high despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. July’s headline CPI reading clocked in at 8.5%.
CBS Minnesota

Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot

U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
CNET

Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
CNBC

UK inflation rate unexpectedly dips to 9.9% as fuel prices decline

LONDON — U.K. inflation slowed in August on the back of a fall in fuel prices, though food prices continued to rise as the country's cost-of-living crisis persists. The consumer price index rose 9.9% annually, according to estimates published Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics, fractionally below a consensus forecast of 10.2% among economists polled by Reuters. It was also down from July's figure of 10.1%.
