abc57.com
Love Local Weekend happening September 16-18 in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Love Local Weekend is happening in St. Joseph this weekend, highlighting the small businesses and events that make up the city. Amy Zapal, Executive Director of St. Joseph Today, spoke with ABC57 morning anchor Rich Bodee about what to expect.
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 1 hour ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospitals awarded for maternity care excellence
SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Economic Alliance for Michigan has awarded Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph and Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles the Maternity Care Excellence Award. This is the 3rd consecutive year Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles has received this award. The award was...
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck
The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
abc57.com
Hutchens waives right to jury trail, bench trial set for January
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The 15-year-old accused of killing 6-year-old Grace Ross in March 2021 will go to trial in January. During a court appearance on Friday, Anthony Hutchens, who joined by phone, waived his right to a jury trial. He will now have a bench trial, which is...
WNDU
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old arrested in connection with a June shooting death appeared in court for a scheduled waiver hearing. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, a decorated Army veteran who was training to become a St. Joseph County Police Officer.
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
WWMT
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
Attempted pass, excessive speed blamed in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The driver of the SUV carrying late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski attempted to pass a truck at a high speed when their vehicle hit another car head-on. The Toyota RAV4 carrying Walorski, Zachery Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and the congresswoman’s communications director Emma Thomson then slammed into […]
abc57.com
Police: man who drove vehicle into St. Joseph River said he moved SUV in exchange for drugs
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of driving a vehicle into the St. Joseph River on September 5 said another man told him to move the SUV in exchange for drugs, according to the probable cause affidavit. Aeryk Brant, 23, was arrested on two counts of resisting law...
WNDU
Safety, traffic concerns expressed over proposed expansion at St. Joe Co. gas station
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The expansion of a gas station is being proposed at a St. Joseph County intersection that has a dangerous reputation. There have been at least three deadly crashes at the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince Road since 2014. Now, plans call for adding diesel fuel pumps, paved parking, and an access driveway to the Phillips 66 station located at that intersection.
abc57.com
Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana
On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
abc57.com
Local organizations react to abortion ban taking effect in Indiana today
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As of today, abortions can only be performed in hospitals or outpatient clinics owned by hospitals as Indiana joins more than 12 other states in a near-total abortion ban. You may remember the state was the first to pass a law limiting abortion access after the...
