Saint Joseph County, IN

abc57.com

Love Local Weekend happening September 16-18 in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Love Local Weekend is happening in St. Joseph this weekend, highlighting the small businesses and events that make up the city. Amy Zapal, Executive Director of St. Joseph Today, spoke with ABC57 morning anchor Rich Bodee about what to expect.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
abc57.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospitals awarded for maternity care excellence

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Economic Alliance for Michigan has awarded Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph and Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles the Maternity Care Excellence Award. This is the 3rd consecutive year Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles has received this award. The award was...
NILES, MI
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
Saint Joseph County, IN
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Safety, traffic concerns expressed over proposed expansion at St. Joe Co. gas station

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The expansion of a gas station is being proposed at a St. Joseph County intersection that has a dangerous reputation. There have been at least three deadly crashes at the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince Road since 2014. Now, plans call for adding diesel fuel pumps, paved parking, and an access driveway to the Phillips 66 station located at that intersection.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
STURGIS, MI

