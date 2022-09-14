ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 9

Related
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday. Andre Pittman pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
STURGIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Robbery#Violent Crime#Lincoln
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Waiver hearing set for teen charged in South Bend homicide

Jury selection underway for man accused of hitting, killing Columbus teen at school bus stop. Police say Shiam Subramanian struck and killed 16-year-old Lily Streeval after ignoring a school bus stop sign and driving around the stopped bus. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Indiana State Police are passing out an extra...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

South Bend Police searching for runaway juvenile

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Eric Castillo, who was reported as a runaway juvenile. Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. He is described as 5'6", 140 pounds, and with dark...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Stabbing Outside Church

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Contractor Nailed on Drug Charges

(Long Beach, IN) - Police say a professional drywall finisher doing work in Long Beach was driving erratically before being caught with a dangerous narcotic. Valerie Taylor, 47, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was being held for authorities in Cass County, Michigan, which had a warrant out for her arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
LONG BEACH, IN
CBS Detroit

Man headed to prison after faking disability to obtain $250,000 in benefits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he faked a disability in order to obtain over $250,000 in benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs.Joseph Scott Gray, 53, of Lawton, showed up in a wheelchair for an examination at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in October 2017. He told employees that he had been confined to a wheelchair for the last ten years and had lost the ability to use his left hand. After the exam, Gray was seen at a local restaurant walking freely without the chair and...
LAWTON, MI
WNDU

Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy