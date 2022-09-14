Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
U.K.・
Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue
Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
King Charles' Abnormal Grieving Process Is Raising Concern Online
When average citizens lose a beloved parent, they generally take some time to grieve the loss. It's customary for the bereft to take at least a few days off from work to care for themselves and their loved ones, and to grieve privately with those closest to the deceased. In fact, Cleveland Clinic, one of the utmost respected authorities on health and wellness in the United States, says that some of the best ways to cope with a loss so great that it results in grief is to take time for yourself, get extra rest, choose those you spend your grieving time with carefully, and embrace and express all emotions that may come up.
Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive
Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.・
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Royal fans concerned as King Charles appears to sway backwards in Cathedral – but he’s fine moments later
There were tears and raw emotion from some of the devastated family members as they joined in prayers for Her Majesty. The King seems slightly unsteady for a few seconds but footage cut away and he had recovered when the cameras were next on him. The clip was quickly spotted...
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
The Invite List To The Queen's Funeral Includes An Unexpected Hollywood Actor
Amongst the many famous faces who will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday is the actor Sandra Oh. In an announcement posted to the Canada website, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, would be attending the funeral, along with several other delegates from Canada.
Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed
Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen
Whether candid moment or elaborately staged portrait, five royal photographers recall the unique mixture of ceremony and unexpected intimacy they experienced while shooting the monarch
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Have An Unexpected Ally In The Royal Family
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has thrust royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the warm(?) embrace of his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK when Her Majesty was placed under medical supervision, and, following her passing, they've opted to stay put and honor her memory (via E! News).
