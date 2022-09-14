Manhattan brick assault: Man hit in face in random Chelsea attack

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant bashed a man’s face with a brick at random on a Chelsea street in broad daylight, leaving the victim severely injured, police said Wednesday.

Without any apparent provocation, the attacker struck the victim, 18, in the face on West 20th Street near 10th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital with what officials characterized as a severe facial injury, describing the victim’s overall condition as stable.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect picking up a brick from near a sidewalk plant installation shortly before the attack, while repeatedly glancing up and down the street.

The suspect, who remained at large Wednesday, was described by police as in his late teens or early 20s, with a slim build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Crime in the NYPD’s 10th Precinct, which includes the area where the assault occurred, has risen sharply so far in 2022. Through Sunday, the most recent date for which NYPD statistics were publicly available, the area had tallied 873 incidents across the seven major categories typically used by the department to gauge overall crime. That represents a 42.1% increase compared to the same date in 2021.

By comparison, citywide crime is up 34.7% in 2022 using the same metric.

