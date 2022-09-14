ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan brick assault: Man hit in face in random Chelsea attack

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7i3O_0hvDJKnD00

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant bashed a man’s face with a brick at random on a Chelsea street in broad daylight, leaving the victim severely injured, police said Wednesday.

Without any apparent provocation, the attacker struck the victim, 18, in the face on West 20th Street near 10th Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

More Manhattan News

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital with what officials characterized as a severe facial injury, describing the victim’s overall condition as stable.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect picking up a brick from near a sidewalk plant installation shortly before the attack, while repeatedly glancing up and down the street.

The suspect, who remained at large Wednesday, was described by police as in his late teens or early 20s, with a slim build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

More Crime News

Crime in the NYPD’s 10th Precinct, which includes the area where the assault occurred, has risen sharply so far in 2022. Through Sunday, the most recent date for which NYPD statistics were publicly available, the area had tallied 873 incidents across the seven major categories typically used by the department to gauge overall crime. That represents a 42.1% increase compared to the same date in 2021.

By comparison, citywide crime is up 34.7% in 2022 using the same metric.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 12

Thomas Paine
2d ago

NYs finest. criminals union local 911. we are dedicated to wealth redistribution to the underprivileged. however, this member will be disciplined for not holding onto his brick. tools of the trade. our by laws state the only time a member can be separated from his or her brick is to throw it through a window or at a cop car. whose streets...our streets.

Reply
7
Lisa Mckenny
2d ago

These people can’t control our city yet they added a few bus loads of people from another country…..Fix your city first. Help Us …

Reply(2)
4
Robert Scott
2d ago

This is what you get with a far left district attorney and governor. Out of control crime

Reply
8
Related
PIX11

2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx robbery: Crooks on mopeds mug man at gunpoint in Highbridge

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A trio of moped-riding thieves robbed a man at gunpoint in Highbridge, authorities said Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 29, was walking along Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday when three men on two mopeds rode up to him, police said. While […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx on Friday, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to authorities. They found the 27-year-old victim with several stab wounds to the torso. He […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
PIX11

Man attacked with baseball bat inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit multiple times with a baseball bat during a group attack inside a Manhattan subway station Thursday, police said. The victim was inside the 57th Street – 7th Avenue subway station around 4:30 a.m. when two people attacked him with a baseball bat, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man attempts to rape woman in Bronx apartment building

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man approached and attempted to rape a woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday morning, police said. He exposed himself to the woman around 9:50 a.m and removed her pants, trying to rape her, police said. The man fled when a person walked by. The woman left […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime News#Violent Crime#Surveillance
PIX11

Newark girl, 13, critically injured in apparent accidental shooting: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in Newark launched an investigation Friday night after a young teen apparently accidentally shot herself, authorities said. Police found the 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot injury inside a home on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. She was taken to a hospital […]
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher

Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy