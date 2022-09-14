Read full article on original website
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Officials stopped a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night after a fight broke out among players on the field. Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School. Police...
Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland on Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game...
Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
Tennis legend Frances Tiafoe is being welcomed back home after his historic run in the 2022 US Open, announced officials. Prince George's County officials will be welcoming Tiafoe back in a celebration at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., announced County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.
A search was launched for a Howard County man last seen Thursday, Sept. 15. Troy David Walter, 26, of Sykesville, was last seen near 15600 block of Old Frederick Road in Woodbine by a coworker around 10:15 a.m., Howard County police said. Family contacted police when Walter, who has health...
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
A single mother from Rockville won $50,000 playing a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a College Park 7-Eleven. Story below from the Maryland Lottery:. She and her co-worker each wanted a cup of coffee on their break, a Montgomery County woman told Lottery officials when asked what put her in the 7-Eleven where Lottery luck was waiting. The scratch-off that she found there, the $2,000,000 Gold Rush game, supplied much more of a pick-me-up than coffee ever could.
Ella Bresee, the younger sister of Clemson football star and former Damascus High School standout Bryan Bresee, died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, her family announced on Thursday. Bryan Bresee posted the following message on Instagram on Thursday, “My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me...
