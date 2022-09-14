A single mother from Rockville won $50,000 playing a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a College Park 7-Eleven. Story below from the Maryland Lottery:. She and her co-worker each wanted a cup of coffee on their break, a Montgomery County woman told Lottery officials when asked what put her in the 7-Eleven where Lottery luck was waiting. The scratch-off that she found there, the $2,000,000 Gold Rush game, supplied much more of a pick-me-up than coffee ever could.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO