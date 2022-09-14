ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

fox5dc.com

Fight breaks out at Gaithersburg High School football game

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Officials stopped a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night after a fight broke out among players on the field. Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School. Police...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Violence Breaks Out at Maryland High School Football Game

Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland on Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland

Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Montgomery County, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Olney, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
mymcmedia.org

Fans Celebrate Local Hero Frances Tiafoe

Last Monday, Frances Tiafoe shocked the tennis world with a stunning upset of legend Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in New York. Fast forward 11 days later, Tiafoe was back home getting a day named after him. Friday afternoon at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wfmd.com

FCPS Officials: “Violence Will Not Be Tolerated”

Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A bulletin released by Frederick County Public Schools reminds fans attending tonight’s Frederick Cadets varsity football game about their responsibilities in the stands. Last week, during Frederick High’s game against Middletown High, a fight between two unidentified teen girls...
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Howard County Man, 26

A search was launched for a Howard County man last seen Thursday, Sept. 15. Troy David Walter, 26, of Sykesville, was last seen near 15600 block of Old Frederick Road in Woodbine by a coworker around 10:15 a.m., Howard County police said. Family contacted police when Walter, who has health...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month

Montgomery College kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday evening with “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”. The Cultural Arts Center at the Takoma Park/Silver Spring campus vibrated to the rhythm of salsa and bachata dances. Students also performed hits from Latin artists like Shakira and Selena Quintanilla. Montgomery College...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Sentinel

Football stays undefeated after triumph over Whitman

To start the second game of the season, the football team ran out with the American flag and the student section stood decked out in red, white and blue. This game brought another win at home as Whitman was bested 39-6. Right off the bat, the score became 2-0. Whitman...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Mom Wins $50,000 Playing $30 Scratch-Off

A single mother from Rockville won $50,000 playing a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a College Park 7-Eleven. Story below from the Maryland Lottery:. She and her co-worker each wanted a cup of coffee on their break, a Montgomery County woman told Lottery officials when asked what put her in the 7-Eleven where Lottery luck was waiting. The scratch-off that she found there, the $2,000,000 Gold Rush game, supplied much more of a pick-me-up than coffee ever could.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Damascus Alumnus Bryan Bresee Mourns Death of Sister Ella, 15: “You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today,”

Ella Bresee, the younger sister of Clemson football star and former Damascus High School standout Bryan Bresee, died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, her family announced on Thursday. Bryan Bresee posted the following message on Instagram on Thursday, “My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me...
DAMASCUS, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 16, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Sept. 16. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Food Distribution: The UpCounty Hub from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Mother Seton Parish 19951 Father Hurley Blvd, Germantown. East County Hub from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spring Parc Apartments 17 Featherwood Ct., Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Will Provide Gun Education at High School Assemblies

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), in partnership with the County State’s Attorney’s Office and police, will offer high school students gun education lessons at assemblies this upcoming fall. “Students will be provided with information on the law and consequences if broken, strategies for youth to solve problems without...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

