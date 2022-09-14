ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Watts dazzles in $3,540 Magda Butrym suit in NYC... and reveals why she skipped the Emmys red carpet

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts looked fabulous in a Magda Butrym suit as she left ABC Studios in Mahattan on Wednesday after taping an episode of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

The British-born Australian - turning 54 this month - bared a hint of midriff in the navy polka-dot $2,065 oversized tuxedo blazer over a matching $1,475 skinny bustier jumpsuit selected by stylist Jeanann Williams.

Hairstylist Ryan Trygstad coiffed Naomi's signature blonde bob and make-up artist Mary Wiles made sure she was ready for her close-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nnub4_0hvDJ3s700
Watts seemed especially excited to see co-host Kelly Ripa, who gave her an advanced copy of her upcoming memoir Live Wire that she 'can't wait to read.'

The Infinite Storm producer-star revealed why she and her boyfriend - The Morning Show star Billy Crudup - skipped the red carpet while attending Monday's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

'It was a bit of a kerfuffle because there was horrible traffic,' Naomi explained.

'And that picture you just showed was the only one that surfaced at about 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon. It took an hour and 45 minutes to get there and we literally... the red carpet was closed. And so my publicist was kind enough to find a photographer and we just snapped it. Only one picture. I did not want to disappoint people.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ctm7c_0hvDJ3s700
Turning 54 this month! The British-born Australian bared a hint of midriff in the navy polka-dot $2,065 oversized tuxedo blazer over a matching $1,475 skinny bustier jumpsuit selected by stylist Jeanann Williams

Chic: Hairstylist Ryan Trygstad coiffed Naomi's signature blonde bob and make-up artist Mary Wiles made sure she was ready for her close-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saxeL_0hvDJ3s700
Hey, girl! Watts seemed especially excited to see co-host Kelly Ripa, who gave her an advanced copy of her upcoming memoir Live Wire that she 'can't wait to read'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiifT_0hvDJ3s700

Watts - who looked gorgeous in a black strapless Prada gown - has been dating the 54-year-old actor since they met on the set of Netflix series Gypsy in 2016.

The This Is the Night producer-star and Billy took their seat inside LA's Microsoft Theater at The Morning Show table alongside Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon.

But Crudup wound up losing the trophy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series to Succession star Matthew Macfadyen.

Naomi was on the morning show to promote her role as Mother in the horror film Goodnight Mommy, which premieres this Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbqXy_0hvDJ3s700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQ52r_0hvDJ3s700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5gh8_0hvDJ3s700
Matt Sobel's remake of the 2014 critically-acclaimed Austrian film also features twin brothers Cameron & Nicholas Crovetti as well as Peter Hermann, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and Jeremy Bobb.

Watts has advised her two children - Sasha, 15; and Kai, 13 - not to see Goodnight Mommy but said they 'will probably want to' anyway.

'I mean, the first question that always comes to mind with my kids is, "Do you die?"' the ONDA Beauty co-founder teased.

'I'm not going to say anything. There's too many spoilers in this movie and it is the kind of movie you want to see more than once because there's hidden clues all the way throughout.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4dcr_0hvDJ3s700
Instagram snaps: The This Is the Night producer-star - who looked gorgeous in a black strapless Prada gown - has been dating the 54-year-old actor since they met on the set of Netflix series Gypsy in 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTLdR_0hvDJ3s700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3N1a_0hvDJ3s700
The Morning Show table: Naomi and Billy took their seat inside LA's Microsoft Theater alongside Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynjfY_0hvDJ3s700
Better luck next year? But Crudup wound up losing the trophy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series to Succession star Matthew Macfadyen

Naomi mothered the teenagers during her 11-year relationship with her Painted Veil co-star Liev Schreiber, which amicably ended in 2006.

Watts is currently hard at work executive producing and starring as designer-socialite Babe Paley in Jon Robin Baitz's eight-episode second season of FX anthology series Feud: Capote's Women directed by Gus Van Sant.

And on March 2, the Mulholland Drive alum wrapped another real-life role as Maria Broaddus opposite Bobby Cannavale in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's stalker horror mystery The Watcher, which premieres later this year on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l77bd_0hvDJ3s700
Critically acclaimed: Watts was on the morning show to promote her role as Mother in Matt Sobel's horror remake Goodnight Mommy, which premieres this Friday on Prime Video
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4g8a_0hvDJ3s700
'The first question that always comes to mind with my kids is, "Do you die?"' The ONDA Beauty co-founder has advised her two children - Sasha, 15; and Kai, 13 - not to see Goodnight Mommy but said they 'will probably want to' anyway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPhld_0hvDJ3s700
'#modernfamily': Naomi mothered the teenagers during her 11-year relationship with her Painted Veil co-star Liev Schreiber, which amicably ended in 2006 (pictured June 15)

