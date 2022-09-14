ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosalía & J Balvin’s ‘Con Altura’ Music Video Just Hit a Major Milestone

By Griselda Flores
 3 days ago

Spanish star Rosalía is reaching new heights with her music video for the 2019 summer anthem “Con Altura,” alongside J Balvin and featuring El Guincho .

The jet-setting video has soared past the two billion views on YouTube. Elsewhere on the video-streaming platform, both Rosalía and Balvin land on the Global Top Artists this week, where J Balvin is No. 7 and Rosalia – who additionally sees her latest effort  “Despechá” claims No. 7 on Global Top Songs this week – is No. 40.

Helmed by Director X, the “Con Altura” video sees the trio start a party on a plane, and its star shows off some of her signature flamenco moves. When the track was released three years ago, it peaked at No. 12 on Billboard ‘s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated June 29, 2019). On the Latin Airplay tally, it peaked at No. 15 that year.

“Con Altura” is an infectious tribute to old-school reggaeton fused with modern flamenco sounds. As Rosalía explained in a press release at the time, the song “is an homage to the more classic and original reggaeton: reggaeton playero. When I was younger I loved listening to reggaeton and it could have been natural for me to make a song like this before, but I don’t like to force anything.”

Rosalía is currently making the rounds with her latest single, “Despechá,” which currently sits at No. 8 on Hot Latin Songs (dated Sept. 17). Produced by Chris Jedi and Gaby Music, the electro-merengue and mambo fusion is about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak. It was inspired by the music of Dominican artists Juan Luis Guerra, Omega and Fefita La Grande. She’s also currently on tour supporting Motomami . See the U.S. dates on her website .

