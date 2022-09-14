ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mayyas Gives an Otherworldly Performance for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Mayyas hit the stage of the America’s Got Talent finals on Tuesday night (Sept. 13) for a performance that was nothing short of magical.

The all-female Lebanese dance team began the number in a surprising formation created to look like one single dancer was wearing a giant gown made out of white feathers — only for the makeshift dress to come alive as the rest of the members revealed themselves beneath it, controlling each feather according to the movements of the lead dancer.

Dressed in traditional gold belly-dancing ensembles and glittering face jewelry, the dancers then spread out across the stage in a new formation waving glowing orbs of light in their hands. Combined with the traditional Lebanese music and colorful backdrop of outer space, the result was mysterious, thrilling and awe-inspiring all at once.

During their audition earlier in the season, Mayyas was the recipient of the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara. “There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here,” the Modern Family star said after seeing the group perform for the first time, calling their initial number “the most beautiful, creative dancing I’ve ever seen.”

“This really, really will make a difference. Full stop. In so many positive ways,” added Simon Cowell. “That’s one part. And then it was, arguably, the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen. And we are honored to have you here.” After hitting the Golden Buzzer to automatically advance Mayyas to the live shows, Vergara joined the girls on stage for a giant, celebratory group hug.

In the reality show’s finals, Mayyas is facing off against pole dancer Kristy Sellars, French magician Nicolas Ribs, country trio Chapel Hart, stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield, deepfake illusionists Metaphysic and more. The season 17 winner will be crowned Wednesday night (Sept. 14) on NBC.

Watch Mayyas’ mesmerizing finale performance below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’

Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
HollywoodLife

Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos

Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Stars Chapel Hart Reveal They Nearly Didn’t Audition for the Show

Country trio Chapel Hart are the breakout stars of this season’s America’s Got Talent, but the group revealed they almost didn’t audition. Back in July, America’s Got Talent judges were blown away by Chapel Hart, a Mississippi-based country trio. They performed the original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a contemporary version of Dolly Parton’s hit that topped the charts in 1974. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, as well as cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Flashes Major Legs In Shredded Denim Shorts On Stage At The Iowa State Fair

Carrie Underwood brought her signature country-rocker style to her Iowa State Fair performance over the weekend, and fans are loving her sultry summer outfit! The Denim & Rhinestones hitmaker, 39, showed off not only her powerhouse vocals at the concert, but also an epic outfit composed of a grungy yellow flannel over-shirt, a shimmering, dark, multicolor bodysuit underneath, and a classic, fraying pair of denim cutoff shorts. To top it all off, Underwood further emphasized her ultra-toned legs with studded black combat boots and accessorized with shiny metal jewelry.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#United States#Got Talent#Jewelry#Lebanese#Modern Family
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals Two More Finalists

America’s Got Talent now has more than half its finalist field for next month’s championship. The show added a magician and a teenage singing prodigy. Nicolas Ribs, who bills himself as a “magician, mentalist and pick pocket,” earned one of the spots. So did Sara James. Both go on to next month’s America’s Got Talent finals. Judge Simon Cowell was cheering hard for James, considering Cowell gave her his Golden Buzzer during the audition process earlier this summer. James is only 14.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’

America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
PASADENA, CA
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Finale: Dance Group The Mayyas Wins Season 17

America’s Got Talent returned Wednesday night for the Season 17 finale, as dance group The Mayyas was announced as this year’s winner. They’ll receive the $1 million prize and perform AGT‘s Las Vegas live show. Host Terry Crews also shared the other results of Tuesday night’s vote, including the Top 5.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell’s Son Eric, 8, Is His Mini-Me At ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

Simon Cowell, 62, hit the red carpet with his mini-me son, Eric, 8, at the finale of America’s Got Talent on Sept. 13! The father-son duo were joined by Simon’s gorgeous fiancée and Eric’s mom, Lauren Silverman, 45, as they posed for a family photo. Simon opted for his staple black t-shirt and jeans, while Lauren shined in a maroon one-shoulder gown. Eric was casual like his dad in a blue polo by Lacoste, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
People

AGT Breakout Drake Milligan Admits He Was 'Worried' About Finale Song as He's Named the 'One to Beat'

The country singer even had one judge saying she wants to "buy a ticket" to his future concerts after closing out the season 17 finale with an electric performance of his original song "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" Season 17 of America's Got Talent is coming to a close and after Tuesday's finale performances, it appears the competition may have a frontrunner. Country music singer Drake Milligan got all four of the show's judges on their feet with his performance of original song, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do," the same track he...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘America’s Got Talent’ Crowns Season 17 Winner

After months of tears, cheers, and, from the contestants, some well-founded fears, America’s Got Talent has a new champion. NBC’s talent quest reached its climax Wednesday night (Sept. 14), after a round of final, live performances. When the votes were counted, there could be only one winner: Mayyas. You voted, now we've crowned our #AGT Season 17 Winner! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/m8VBXzJpZA — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 15, 2022 The Lebanese all-female alternative dance group, founded by the Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan, collects the $1 million prize, and the opportunity to headline a residency at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The dancers emerged victorious,...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy