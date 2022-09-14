ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXNeX_0hvDIqYu00
  • Tuesday's CPI report killed expectations for a soft-landing of the economy, Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott said.
  • The hot inflation reading has solidified expectations for another 75 basis point rate hike.
  • But the Fed risks overtightening the economy, meaning a recession could be in the cards.

Stocks saw their largest one-day fall since 2020 on Tuesday, a sign that markets are starting to realize the Federal Reserve is steering the economy toward a hard landing, according to Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott.

The massive sell-off was driven by Tuesday's mixed Consumer Price Index report, which saw headline inflation cool to 8.3% in August. It's lower than July's 8.5% inflation reading – but above expectations of 8.1%.

That solidified market expectations for at least a 75 basis point rate rate hike from the Fed next week. It's also signaled that inflation may be stickier and wider-reaching than previously thought, even to Wall Street's biggest bulls, McElligott said.

"Data from last month … gave some credibility to the idea of a right-tail outcome, that there was a potential for a soft landing," McElligott said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. "The [August CPI] effectively removes that right-tail scenario, kills that soft landing dead, and in this case, now almost increases with certainty the idea of a hard landing."

He added that the Fed's nightmare scenario – a wage-price spiral and embedded inflation in the economy – could be "a very real threat," particularly given the strength of the labor market. The July jobs report showed that the economy added more than double the number of new jobs than expected, which central bankers have interpreted as a sign more economic tightening is needed.

Expectations of the terminal Fed Funds rate jumped up around 35 basis points after release of the August CPI, leading McElligott to believe the Fed will add at least one more hike than expected until March or April of next year.

That's a more aggressive approach to taming inflation, and risks overshooting on the policy rate, which could bring the economy to a grinding halt.

"Ultimately that just means [the Fed] is going to slam the brakes on the economy and increase the risk of an accident," McElligott warned.

McElligott's view is among the most bearish on Wall Street. In a note on Wednesday, analysts from JP Morgan said inflation could "resolve itself," and there was a possibility the Fed would still be able to steer away from a recession.

The next meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting will take place on September 21-22, where it is expected that the Fed will announce an interest rate increase of 50-75 basis points.

Comments / 104

sam langer
2d ago

Welcome to Joey Biden's America. Inflation and recession being direct results of his failed policies. Imagine being so stupid to think adding $10 trillion in handouts and printed money wouldn't result in where we are now.

Reply(15)
74
Hail Of A Margarita
1d ago

Biden does not want to make America great again! The 🤡has said time and time again!! Maybe he should be explained in his pea brain what MAGA stands for

Reply
10
Jeff Schlicht
2d ago

who didn't see this coming the economy was out of control people spending with credit like their was no tomorrow this was going to happen no matter what party was incontrovertible of the country its called getting a reboot the world is in a free fall we are no different.

Reply(9)
20
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Linus Business#Business Economics#Nomura#Consumer Price Index#Headline Inflation#Labor Market#Fed#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Bill Gates, LeBron James, John Legend Among Investors in $12M Funding Round For Carbon Neutral Dairy Company

Can the milk that people drink help save the planet? Agritech startup Neutral Foods says it can. The company recently raised $12 million in a new funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Other past notable investors in the company include Mark Cuban, Lebron James, and John Legend. Neutral Foods offers carbon neutral dairy products nationwide and also works with farmers to help them reduce the carbon footprints of their dairy products. The startup says it hopes it can radically reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture, for good. Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO of Neutral Foods, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
AGRICULTURE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

76K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy