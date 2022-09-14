ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Thomasville chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville.

Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was a U-Haul truck rental occupied by two men, Kamari Bailey, 21, of Charlotte, and Jabari Campbell, 20, of Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kb3mQ_0hvDIESe00
Kamari Bailey, left, and Jabari Campbell, right, (courtesy of the Thomasville Police Department)

As the chase continued down Interstate 85, Rowan County deputies Shue and Gonzalez joined the pursuit.

Deputy Shue initiated a PIT maneuver on the Chevrolet Silverado at Mile Marker 68 on I-85 South which caused the pick-up truck to spin in several circles. However, deputies say the Chevrolet Silverado accelerated and took off down I-85 South continuing the chase.

One mile later at Mile Marker 67, Deputy Shue attempted to get in position to perform another PIT maneuver. Deputies say that the Chevrolet Silverado suddenly swerved to the right striking the front side of the deputies’ patrol car.

However, Deputy Shue was able to use the momentum from the suspect’s assault to perform a PIT maneuver that caused the Chevrolet Silverado to spin out and hit a guard rail.

After the crash, deputies say that the suspect passenger, Campbell, began to run away before the Chevy Silverado came to a stop. The suspect driver, Bailey, followed suit and began to run in the same direction.

Both suspects were caught a short time later just inside of the tree line on I-85.

Bailey and Campbell were taken into custody by Thomasville police since the pursuit began in their jurisdiction.

Warrants were obtained against Bailey in Rowan County for the following charges:

  • Felony fleeing to elude
  • Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
  • Resist, obstruct, and delay a public official

Bailey was given a $75,000 bond for the Rowan County charges.

Warrants were also obtained against Campbell in Rowan County for the following charge.

  • Resist, obstruct, and delay a public official

Campbell was given a $1,000 bond for that charge.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

