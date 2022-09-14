Have you ever witnessed salamanders, frogs and turtles cross the road and wonder where they came from and where they are going to?. If so, the NYSDEC can use your assistance. Volunteers are needed to assist in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossing Project and the Somers Energy Environment Committee would like to see Somers have a presence in this project.

SOMERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO