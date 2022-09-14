ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Homes for the Brave Raises Over $86,000 To Help Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

Last month, Homes for the Brave (HFTB) held the 8th Annual Step OUT for the Brave 40,000 Step Challenge and raised more than $86,000 to help Veterans experiencing homelessness. The organization’s signature fundraiser included nearly 650 participants from 59 towns in Connecticut and 18 states across the country. Collectively, participants...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossing Project

Have you ever witnessed salamanders, frogs and turtles cross the road and wonder where they came from and where they are going to?. If so, the NYSDEC can use your assistance. Volunteers are needed to assist in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossing Project and the Somers Energy Environment Committee would like to see Somers have a presence in this project.
SOMERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel Hamlet, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Yorktown, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Carmel Hamlet, NY
Government
hamlethub.com

Town Board Looking for Candidates to Fill an Unexpired Term (12/31/27) on the Planning Board

The Town of Southeast is currently seeking qualified candidates to fill an unexpired term on the town Planning Board. The term expires in December of 2027. If you are interested in applying for the open Board position, please send resumes to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or Michele Stancati, 1360 Route 22, Brewster, N.Y. 10509.
SOUTHEAST, NY
hamlethub.com

Town of Southeast Drug Arrest

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOUTHEAST, NY
hamlethub.com

Sandy Hook Students are Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program

Katherine Hatcher of Sandy Hook, homeschool student and Newtown High School student Kirtanaare Kunzweiler are Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Today, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Among them are Sandy Hook residents Katherine Hatcher and Kirtanaare Kunzweiler.
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy