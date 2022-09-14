Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Homes for the Brave Raises Over $86,000 To Help Veterans Experiencing Homelessness
Last month, Homes for the Brave (HFTB) held the 8th Annual Step OUT for the Brave 40,000 Step Challenge and raised more than $86,000 to help Veterans experiencing homelessness. The organization’s signature fundraiser included nearly 650 participants from 59 towns in Connecticut and 18 states across the country. Collectively, participants...
hamlethub.com
Jessica Velez of Brewster Receives Degree at Wilkes University Summer Commencement
Jessica Velez of Brewster, NY, received the Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in Nursing at Wilkes University's summer commencement ceremony on Sept. 11. The University awarded nearly 300 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at the event which was held in the Arnaud C. Marts Center, 274 South Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre.
hamlethub.com
Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossing Project
Have you ever witnessed salamanders, frogs and turtles cross the road and wonder where they came from and where they are going to?. If so, the NYSDEC can use your assistance. Volunteers are needed to assist in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossing Project and the Somers Energy Environment Committee would like to see Somers have a presence in this project.
hamlethub.com
Join Newtown Lions for Fall Clean-Up at Orchard Hill Nature Center on October 1
Fall Clean-Up at Orchard Hill Nature Center on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Calling nature lovers! Community volunteers (singles or groups) are welcome to join Newtown Lions volunteers as we get Newtown's beautiful Orchard Hill Nature Center ready for winter. Gather at 9 am and work till noonish....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Town Board Looking for Candidates to Fill an Unexpired Term (12/31/27) on the Planning Board
The Town of Southeast is currently seeking qualified candidates to fill an unexpired term on the town Planning Board. The term expires in December of 2027. If you are interested in applying for the open Board position, please send resumes to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or Michele Stancati, 1360 Route 22, Brewster, N.Y. 10509.
hamlethub.com
Town of Southeast Drug Arrest
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
hamlethub.com
Sandy Hook Students are Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program
Katherine Hatcher of Sandy Hook, homeschool student and Newtown High School student Kirtanaare Kunzweiler are Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Today, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Among them are Sandy Hook residents Katherine Hatcher and Kirtanaare Kunzweiler.
Comments / 0