NPR laments ‘problem’ of Biden meeting with only White historians to discuss threats to democracy
President Biden’s meeting with historians over the summer was considered a "problem" Sunday by NPR’s Sandhya Dirks because they were all White. Dirks, who is NPR's national correspondent for race and identity, noted that less than one month before Biden’s political speech decrying "MAGA Republicans" as a threat to democracy, the president met with a group of historians to discuss the fate of democracy in the country. She also remarked how the "monochromatic makeup" of this group "raise[d] questions."
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Contrary to Americans’ belief, monarchies are not absolutist and work hand-in-hand with democracies | Opinion
One never gets bored hearing listeners’ opinions on Spanish-language radio. There are moderate and thoughtful people; others are more passionate and belligerent. However, one can extract from all the commentary a sense of what worries our community.
New documentary casts spotlight on threats to U.S. democracy
A new documentary from PBS "Frontline" casts a spotlight on threats to American democracy. "Lies, Politics and Democracy" focuses on former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. Director Michael Kirk joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the film.
Celebrating ‘Democracy Day’: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in The Good, the Bad, and the Elegy, a newsletter from the Daily Yonder focused on the best, and worst, in rural media, entertainment, and culture. Every other Thursday, it features reviews, retrospectives, recommendations, and more. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox.
A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.
Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
BBC
Oath Keepers: Leaked membership list includes police and politicians
Hundreds of US public officials, police officers and soldiers are or have been involved with the far-right Oath Keepers militia, according to a report from an anti-extremism organisation. The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism compared the names from a leak of Oath Keepers membership rolls with public records and social...
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Opinion: There Should Be Nothing Controversial About Denouncing Threats and Hate Speech
It’s time for the United States to work to become less divided. One good place to start would be to stop all the threats and hate speech. I recently wrote an article about how insurrection apologists routinely send me threatening comments and messages. Naturally, there was massive pushback to this article.
Opinion: Why I Write About Generational Anarchism
At this point with my writings for NewsBreak, most people following me probably know that I spend time writing about practical anarchism. I write about dispelling the myth that anarchists all want no government whatsoever; since many anarchists & libertarians simply want a nightwatchman state - a government that exists to protect people's rights but does not have a monopoly on violence that can allow it to be turned into a tool against the very people the government is supposed to defend. I have also written about mutualism: a form of government with a blueprint for how people can own property and handle finances as well as their state of living without needing an overbearing hierarchical state. On top of all this, I want to point out why I spend so much time talking about anarchist & libertarian communities that existed longer than a generation and why I point out how many generations each of these communities have lasted.
'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports
Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government
This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. A recent poll found that 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans think democracy in the United States is in danger of collapse. Almost two years after Donald Trump falsely claimed that […] The post On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster
In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
Perspective: Why disagreeing well will save the Constitution
Our Founding Fathers knew the dangers of tyranny by a majority so they employed federalism and citizenship to protect the minority. Constitution Day is good time to remember why this matters.
