Cell Phones

9to5Mac

How could iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island’ work on iPad?

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 14 Pro with its new “Dynamic Island” cutout to replace the notch. While some customers will have to wait at least a week to better understand this new feature, a graphic designer imagines how Apple could take a similar approach with the next iPad Pro – rumored to be announced next month.
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
9to5Mac

Poll: What’s your favorite solution for the potential notch replacement on the iPhone 14 Pro?

We’re only a week away from the iPhone 14 announcement, and the rumors are more intense than ever. From the beginning, we’ve been hearing that Apple wants to replace the current notch at the top of the screen with something else. With all this in mind, we want to know what your favorite solution for the potential notch replacement on the iPhone 14 Pro?
9to5Mac

PSA: TestFlight not working for users running macOS Ventura beta

The first beta version of iOS 16 had some compatibility issues with TestFlight, which was later fixed with an update. Now Mac users running macOS Ventura beta are also experiencing problems with TestFlight, which no longer lets people install or update beta apps. For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple-owned...
9to5Mac

iOS 16 adds ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to Messages, here’s where to find it

The Messages app in iOS 16 has a number of changes, most notably the ability to edit and unsend messages you may regret. Another hidden change is a new “Recently Deleted” folder that preserves messages you’ve deleted for 30 days. This means that if you really want to make sure an image is gone for good, there’s one more step…
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro: Is the Always-On display actually too on?

The iPhone 14 Pro reviews are out, giving us an early look at the new features and changes introduced by Apple this year. The first reviews praise the iPhone 14 Pro models for their new Dynamic Island, photography capabilities, premium finish, and more. The new Always-On display, however, is proving...
