9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
9to5Mac
Poll: Did you already get your hands on the iPhone 14? Which model did you choose?
IPhone 14 is finally here. After the announcement on September 7, Apple’s new line of smartphones arrived in stores this Friday, September 16. Of course, several people around the world have already gotten their hands on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Now we want to know which model you chose.
CNBC
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you're upgrading this year
I've been testing Apple's new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – for the past several days. If you're looking for a major upgrade, opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. You probably don't need to upgrade from...
How could iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island’ work on iPad?
Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 14 Pro with its new “Dynamic Island” cutout to replace the notch. While some customers will have to wait at least a week to better understand this new feature, a graphic designer imagines how Apple could take a similar approach with the next iPad Pro – rumored to be announced next month.
iPhone 14 Pro is here: Interactive ‘Dynamic Island’ notch, Always-On Display, new colors
Apple has officially announced the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As expected, the device features a redesigned screen with a new “Dynamic Island” cutout, major updates to the camera, new colors, and more. Head below for a rundown of the major new features. iPhone...
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far
More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
Poll: What’s your favorite solution for the potential notch replacement on the iPhone 14 Pro?
We’re only a week away from the iPhone 14 announcement, and the rumors are more intense than ever. From the beginning, we’ve been hearing that Apple wants to replace the current notch at the top of the screen with something else. With all this in mind, we want to know what your favorite solution for the potential notch replacement on the iPhone 14 Pro?
Lenovo announces new AR glasses that work with iPhone ahead of Apple’s headset
We’ve been hearing a lot about Apple’s first mixed reality headset, which is expected to be introduced sometime next year. But while that day doesn’t come, Lenovo has announced its newest AR glasses “T1” which, surprisingly, work with iPhone, iPad, and even Mac. Meet the...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 series: Apple keeps most important new features a secret (10 wild cards to look out for)
The iPhone 14 series is right around the corner and while leaks have already spoiled a big part of the surprise, there are still quite a few questions unanswered and the way Apple answers them on September 7th can determine just how exciting the new iPhone 14 will be. You...
iOS 16 will warn users when they try to pair counterfeit AirPods with their iPhone
IOS already shows users alerts when a non-genuine iPhone or iPad part is detected. However, it seems that Apple is about to take the next step, this time with AirPods. With the release of iOS 16 RC to developers on Wednesday, 9to5Mac found out that the system will now alert users about counterfeit AirPods.
PSA: TestFlight not working for users running macOS Ventura beta
The first beta version of iOS 16 had some compatibility issues with TestFlight, which was later fixed with an update. Now Mac users running macOS Ventura beta are also experiencing problems with TestFlight, which no longer lets people install or update beta apps. For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple-owned...
Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know ahead of tomorrow’s unveil
The Apple Watch lineup is getting a big expansion this fall with the addition of a new so-called Apple Watch Pro. This new Apple Watch Pro is said to feature a new design, longer battery life, and improved durability and will be announced tomorrow. Head below for all of the...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 adds ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to Messages, here’s where to find it
The Messages app in iOS 16 has a number of changes, most notably the ability to edit and unsend messages you may regret. Another hidden change is a new “Recently Deleted” folder that preserves messages you’ve deleted for 30 days. This means that if you really want to make sure an image is gone for good, there’s one more step…
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro: Is the Always-On display actually too on?
The iPhone 14 Pro reviews are out, giving us an early look at the new features and changes introduced by Apple this year. The first reviews praise the iPhone 14 Pro models for their new Dynamic Island, photography capabilities, premium finish, and more. The new Always-On display, however, is proving...
How to take a good photograph of the moon on your phone or camera with the best settings
Guardian Australia picture editor Carly Earl explains the dos and don’ts of photographing the moon
CNET
Keep Your New iPhone 14 Charged With Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, Down to $90
Whether you've already placed your iPhone 14 preorder or you're waiting on some steeper iPhone deals, a good iPhone power bank should be your next purchase. And just in time for for the arrival of new iPhone models, Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack is close to 10% off at Amazon right now, dropping it down to $90.
Poll: What are you most excited to see at Apple’s ‘Far out’ special event?
September is finally here, and we’re just a few days away from Apple’s next special event that will take place on Wednesday, September 7. Based on rumors, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 lineup in addition to at least two new Apple Watch models next week. With that in mind, what are you most excited to see at Apple’s “Far out” event?
Phone Arena
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have better specs than the iPhone 15 Pro
The unprecedented specs and feature differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are not a fluke, argues famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a note to clients today, as they will spill over to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro next year as well. Apple iPhone 15...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 reviews: Body-temperature sensor explained, software features praised
The first reviews of the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-generation Apple Watch SE are out. Ahead of pre-orders arriving to buyers on Friday, these early reviews provide our first in-depth look at the modest Apple Watch Series 8 upgrades and the new generation of the entry Apple Watch models with SE 2.
Report: New Apple Watch that is ‘cheaper than the Apple Watch SE’ coming on Wednesday
While the Apple Watch Pro has been getting most of the attention, a recent report from the New York Times says that there’s also a new Apple Watch model on the way that is “cheaper than the Apple Watch SE.” The report describes this as part of Apple’s effort to “compete more aggressively for young smart watch customers.”
9to5Mac
