Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

18-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills friend, investigators say

An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver: Police

An unidentified man was struck and killed by a motorist in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12, at 9:44 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to Route 70 and East Gate Drive for an injured person lying in the roadway. Police found a man deceased from injuries sustained from...
Daily Voice

Children Airlifted In Bucks County Crash, Police Say

Two children were flown to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, authorities said. The crash involving a trash truck and SUV happened at the intersection of Route 113 and Minsi Trail in Hilltown Township around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, local police said. The kids,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Suspects in Stolen Car Kidnap Man, Crash, Then Shoot Him Multiple Times

Police said they're investigating an abduction that led to a shooting and crash in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday evening. The series of events played out on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway shortly before 6 p.m., according to police. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said it started when three...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

