18-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills friend, investigators say
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
South Jersey Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver: Police
An unidentified man was struck and killed by a motorist in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12, at 9:44 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to Route 70 and East Gate Drive for an injured person lying in the roadway. Police found a man deceased from injuries sustained from...
Children Airlifted In Bucks County Crash, Police Say
Two children were flown to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, authorities said. The crash involving a trash truck and SUV happened at the intersection of Route 113 and Minsi Trail in Hilltown Township around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, local police said. The kids,...
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
South Jersey Woman Indicted For Striking, Killing Man Loading Van: Prosecutor
Bao “Joanna” Huynh, 34, of Brigantine was indicted for vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash. She allegedly struck and killed a Lindenwold man on June 26, 2021, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. At 12:17 p.m. that day, Hector Salgado, 54, was killed...
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
Driver suffering medical episode hits unmarked police pickup, other vehicles on I-287, officials say
A driver crashed into an unmarked State Police vehicle and several other vehicles on Interstate 287 in Somerset County on Wednesday evening after suffering a medical episode, officials said. The driver was hospitalized following the crashes on the southbound side near milepost 14.2 in Bridgewater, but State Police didn’t immediately...
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Indicted For Crash That Killed Lindenwold Man
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Brigantine has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash last summer. According to authorities, 34-year-old Bao “Joanna” Huynh struck and killed 54-year-old Hector Salgado as he was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. on June 26, 2021. [A]...
Suspects in Stolen Car Kidnap Man, Crash, Then Shoot Him Multiple Times
Police said they're investigating an abduction that led to a shooting and crash in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday evening. The series of events played out on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway shortly before 6 p.m., according to police. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said it started when three...
'Scary': 100 people on street as shooting erupts near Temple University campus, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Tragedy could have unfolded less than a mile from Temple University when police say shots were fired on a crowded street early Saturday morning. Police on "nightlife detail" responded to the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore when they reportedly heard several gunshots in the area around 12:30 a.m. during the university's Homecoming Weekend.
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
South Jersey Man Indicted In Dollar Store Shooting: Prosecutor
Jalial Whitted, 38, of Absecon, was indicted on charges stemming from a May 24 shooting at a Dollar General Store, authorities said. Whitted allegedly brandished a handgun and opened fire inside of the store in Absecon, they said. Whitted was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on several weapons...
Suspect charged in Friday morning rape in Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia Police have arrested and charged a suspect following the rape of a woman in Rittenhouse Square early Friday morning. Police say another woman helped stop the assault before the alleged rapist left the area.
Philly police ordered to work 12-hour shifts this weekend to amid surge in fatal shootings
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department said it will deploy officers on 12-hour patrol shifts this weekend — instead of the typical eight-hour shift — as the late summer surge in gun violence continues to put the city on high alert. “PPD leadership has announced that all...
Part of Route 206 closed following large fire that gutted two buildings, cops say
A section of Route 206 in Lawrence remained closed Friday morning after a fire destroyed two buildings at the rear of a large property in the Mercer County township, officials said. Neither building was occupied, nor was the main home at the front of the property, Lawrence police Capt. Joe...
ATLANTIC CITY: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
Police and detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place a short time ago on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. No details have been released yet. We will update you as information becomes available.
Ocean County Woman Hit By Car In Critical Condition
TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Hooper Avenue, police said. Around 2:20 p.m., on September 12, officers were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck by a car. According...
Attempted abduction turns into gunshots, leaving a man in critical condition in SW Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times after an attempted abduction in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. Three men in a Jeep tried to abduct...
