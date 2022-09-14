ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Astros manager Dusty Baker enters rarefied coaching air with latest win vs. A’s

The Houston Astros are on a roll, winning eight of their last 10 games, cementing themselves as the best team in the American League with a 95-50 record. Ace Justin Verlander was dominant in his return from calf injury, throwing nine strikeouts against only one walk in five innings pitched, allowing no hits in a […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker enters rarefied coaching air with latest win vs. A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting again for Blue Jays against Rays

Toronto Blue Jays catcher/designated hitter Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. Kirk is absent from the lineup for a second straight game. Gabriel Moreno will start behind the plate and George...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays blow out Jays, Yanks’ magic number falls to 13

The Yankees traveled yesterday, along with about half of the league, leaving a rather thin slate of games for Thursday night. There was still some important action, though, as the playoff picture continues to clear up. By the end, the Yankees were fortunate enough to see their magic number in the AL East fall to 13.
BRONX, NY
theScore

Rays rout Blue Jays in ace McClanahan's return

TORONTO (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American position players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops pivotal Harrison Bader injury update

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a pivotal injury update on outfielder Harrison Bader, per Marly Rivera. Rivera reported that Boone said Bader is expected to play in rehab games this weekend and could debut for the Yankees as soon as Tuesday. Bader has yet to play with the...
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt sitting Thursday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. Rene Pinto will catch for Shane McClanahan and hit eighth. Pinto has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.9...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Frank Thomas’ take on blockbuster Juan Soto acquisition will be cause for Padres’ concern

The San Diego Padres are hanging on for dear life in the playoff race. With a 78-65 record, the Padres’ lead for the third and final NL Wild Card berth over the Milwaukee Brewers is at a mere two games. The blockbuster addition of Juan Soto near the trade deadline was supposed to catapult the […] The post Frank Thomas’ take on blockbuster Juan Soto acquisition will be cause for Padres’ concern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Braves make massive Ozzie Albies decision amid NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day IL on Friday, per MLB Trade Rumors. Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day IL and Jay Jackson was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Albies had been out with a foot injury for an extended period of time. The Braves […] The post Braves make massive Ozzie Albies decision amid NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 17th (Bradish Continues Stellar Stretch)

Several games behind the AL's final Wild Card spot, the Baltimore Orioles face essentially a must-win game against the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon. The Orioles are 7-2 in Kyle Bradish's last nine starts and need his best effort today. He's allowed three runs or fewer in each of those nine outings, compiling a 2.12 ERA thus far in September.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuna Jr’s post-game report on ailing knee will excite Braves fans

Ronald Acuna Jr has not been the dominant force he’s usually been for the Atlanta Braves, and there’s a good reason why. The star right fielder has been dealing with the effects of a knee surgery he underwent for his ACL tear. According to the man himself, the knee has been giving him pain when he runs. His multiple trips to the injured list show that clearly, Acuna’s knee is still bothering him.
