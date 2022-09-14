Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols moves just two homers within the elusive 700 with game-tying mammoth bomb vs. Reds
He may just get there after all. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols moved one step closer to the 700 home run club on Friday night, cranking No. 698 against the Cincinnati Reds. Better yet, it was a two-run bomb that tied the game in the sixth inning, sending Cardinals Nation into an absolute frenzy.
Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day
TORONTO — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. Third baseman Yandy Díaz and...
Astros make huge Justin Verlander move with MLB playoffs looming
Houston Astros fans have been waiting patiently to see what will happen with Justin Verlander. The veteran superstar has been dealing with a calf injury that put him on the IL. With the playoffs about to start, Houston fans got the news they were hoping for. The Astros announced that...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens will face off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Ravens prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami pulled of a 20-7...
Astros manager Dusty Baker enters rarefied coaching air with latest win vs. A’s
The Houston Astros are on a roll, winning eight of their last 10 games, cementing themselves as the best team in the American League with a 95-50 record. Ace Justin Verlander was dominant in his return from calf injury, throwing nine strikeouts against only one walk in five innings pitched, allowing no hits in a […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker enters rarefied coaching air with latest win vs. A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk sitting again for Blue Jays against Rays
Toronto Blue Jays catcher/designated hitter Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. Kirk is absent from the lineup for a second straight game. Gabriel Moreno will start behind the plate and George...
Yankees receive critical DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo injury updates
DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo are on the fast track to returning from the IL. New York Yankees reporter Meredith Marakovits shared a pair of promising updates on the Yankees’ sluggers. “DJ LeMahieu tracked pitches during Scott Effross live session. DJ said he also swung in the cage. Effross...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays blow out Jays, Yanks’ magic number falls to 13
The Yankees traveled yesterday, along with about half of the league, leaving a rather thin slate of games for Thursday night. There was still some important action, though, as the playoff picture continues to clear up. By the end, the Yankees were fortunate enough to see their magic number in the AL East fall to 13.
MLB Odds: Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the St. Louis Cardinals in today’s first day-night doubleheader, with the morning tilt starting the day. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cardinals prediction and pick. The Cardinals are 10-6 against the Reds this season. Subsequently,...
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New...
theScore
Rays rout Blue Jays in ace McClanahan's return
TORONTO (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American position players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.
Aaron Boone drops pivotal Harrison Bader injury update
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a pivotal injury update on outfielder Harrison Bader, per Marly Rivera. Rivera reported that Boone said Bader is expected to play in rehab games this weekend and could debut for the Yankees as soon as Tuesday. Bader has yet to play with the...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt sitting Thursday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. Rene Pinto will catch for Shane McClanahan and hit eighth. Pinto has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.9...
Buck Showalter, Francisco Lindor’s stern message amid Mets’ tight NL East race with Braves
By the way they have been playing recently, you could hardly tell that the New York Mets are one of the biggest World Series contenders. Getting swept by the Chicago Cubs, and making history in doing so, has been the pièce de résistance of losing amid several losses to bottom-feeding teams.
Frank Thomas’ take on blockbuster Juan Soto acquisition will be cause for Padres’ concern
The San Diego Padres are hanging on for dear life in the playoff race. With a 78-65 record, the Padres’ lead for the third and final NL Wild Card berth over the Milwaukee Brewers is at a mere two games. The blockbuster addition of Juan Soto near the trade deadline was supposed to catapult the […] The post Frank Thomas’ take on blockbuster Juan Soto acquisition will be cause for Padres’ concern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Braves make massive Ozzie Albies decision amid NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day IL on Friday, per MLB Trade Rumors. Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day IL and Jay Jackson was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Albies had been out with a foot injury for an extended period of time. The Braves […] The post Braves make massive Ozzie Albies decision amid NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander
Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 17th (Bradish Continues Stellar Stretch)
Several games behind the AL's final Wild Card spot, the Baltimore Orioles face essentially a must-win game against the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon. The Orioles are 7-2 in Kyle Bradish's last nine starts and need his best effort today. He's allowed three runs or fewer in each of those nine outings, compiling a 2.12 ERA thus far in September.
Ronald Acuna Jr’s post-game report on ailing knee will excite Braves fans
Ronald Acuna Jr has not been the dominant force he’s usually been for the Atlanta Braves, and there’s a good reason why. The star right fielder has been dealing with the effects of a knee surgery he underwent for his ACL tear. According to the man himself, the knee has been giving him pain when he runs. His multiple trips to the injured list show that clearly, Acuna’s knee is still bothering him.
