The San Diego Padres are hanging on for dear life in the playoff race. With a 78-65 record, the Padres’ lead for the third and final NL Wild Card berth over the Milwaukee Brewers is at a mere two games. The blockbuster addition of Juan Soto near the trade deadline was supposed to catapult the […] The post Frank Thomas’ take on blockbuster Juan Soto acquisition will be cause for Padres’ concern appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO