Saint Cloud, MN

Sherco Solar Facility Approved

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave final approval Thursday for the Sherco Solar farm, which was expected. Xcel Energy will spend an undisclosed amount to build a complex that can supply around 460 megawatts by 2025. Xcel, along with Minnesota Power and Great River Energy, will be building transmission lines to help deliver power from other parts of the state to the area.
Minnesota regulators approve state’s largest solar project to replace coal generation

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.
New Sherco Solar Farm Cost Being Kept Under Wraps

(KNSI) – The Star Tribune is reporting that Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission has agreed to keep the overall cost of the new Sherco Solar project hidden from the public. The board says the company’s argument that making the bidding results widely available could give contractors leverage in other...
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change

Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
Minnesota Businesses Cut Payrolls by 5,900 In August

(KNSI) – Minnesota’s labor market took a step back in August. The state lost over 3,000 jobs, which was foreshadowed in July as an increasing number of people said they had given up looking for work. For August, the private sector culled 5,900 jobs, partially offset by government hiring. Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development also revised down July’s employment gains by 2,000.
Minnesota based CHS to payout $1 billion to its members

(Inver Grove Heights, MN) -- Minnesota-based CHS, the nation’s highest-grossing Ag cooperative, is paying out $1 billion dollars to its members -- four times last year’s number and by far the largest annual payout in its history. CHS says it reflects a windfall the cooperative received as farmers in much of the U.S. saw a large jump in their income, fueled by the war in Ukraine and surging global demand for food and fuel -- another area where CHS has significant operations. CHS member-owners will receive $500 million in cash over the coming year, with a like amount to be distributed in equity redemptions.
New Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum design, timeline announced

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum has announced renderings of a proposed new $33 million facility that would increase its campus to 40,000 square-feet across 32 acres. According to its site, the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum is the main wing of the Military Historical Society of...
Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday

Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations. This plan has been...
Minnesota governor announces plan to address climate change

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed “Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework” Friday, which aims to protect the state from climate change. The plan will attempt to make Minnesota achieve “net-zero emissions” by the year 2050. In a news conference Friday at...
What Are Minnesota’s Employee Drug Testing Guidelines?

Have you ever been drug tested at work? Not to actually get the job but just told you are required to be tested after you have already been employed there. All states have their own guidelines and law, according to nolo.com, in respect to drug testing in the workplace. Minnesota employers are not required to drug test their employees and are not allowed to drug test on an arbitrary or capricious basis. Meaning they can't just test you for the hell of it. This does not apply to job applicants, however.
CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics

(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
Don’t let freeway removal pass us by

As Twin Cities residents, we are currently in the midst of a unique opportunity. The I-94 freeway, initially built in the 1960s, is so old that small repairs can no longer maintain the freeway — 7.5 miles of the freeway going through the Twin Cities are going to be completely rebuilt. Because they are going to rebuild the freeway from the ground up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is currently “Rethinking I-94.”
1st/2nd Street North Lane Closure Extended

(KNSI) – The lane closure on 1st Street/2nd Street North will continue for another week in St. Cloud. Utility crews have had the outside lane blocked off heading west between the Veterans Bridge and 9th Avenue North since Monday. It was originally scheduled to wrap up by the 17th. Instead, the new date is for Friday, September 23rd, weather permitting. Rain is in the forecast for much of the weekend. A 40 percent chance for showers returns next Wednesday.
