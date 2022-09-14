Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
wdrb.com
Police: Teen dies after crashing moped into SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen died after crashing his moped into an SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said First Division officers were called to an accident at the intersection of 35th and Bank streets, near Northwestern Parkway, around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
wdrb.com
Family searches for answers, justice for 7-year-old who died while in Louisville foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Still grieving her young son's death, a Lexington mother wants justice for her son, speaking out about the matter following the coroner's office determined a cause and manner of death for the young boy, who died while in state care in Louisville. Holding a stone memorial...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
wdrb.com
Louisville's understaffed jail welcomes 6 new graduates as it ramps up recruiting efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six new officers were sworn in Friday in a ceremony in downtown Louisville before they begin jobs at the city's understaffed jail. The additions give Louisville Metro Corrections 14 new officers in the last three weeks, though Director Jerry Collins said his staff remains short about 100 officers.
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
WDEF
Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
wdrb.com
Teen girl injured in stabbing in Parkland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen girl was injured in a stabbing in the Parkland neighborhood Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of South 32nd St. around 8:15 p.m. Once on...
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
wdrb.com
More than 4,000 guns seized by LMPD in the last 2 years | VIEWER RESPONSE
There's a public safety crisis going on in Louisville. LMPD has seized more than 4,000 guns off the city streets the past two years. That's a huge feat considering they're short staffed, down about 300 officers. The effort is great but overlooked when LMPD hands those guns over to Kentucky State Police. And, by state law, they're able to sell them at auction.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro offering amnesty week at tow lot starting Sept. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro is offering an amnesty period at its tow lot next week in hopes of decreasing the number of unclaimed vehicles. There are around 700 eligible vehicles in Louisville Metro Police's impound lot on Frankfort Avenue. Next week, those cars will be able to be picked up by their owners for free.
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). Everyone who stops by the Shelbyville Road location will receive a free Ultimate+Ceramic...
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
wdrb.com
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
Workplace accident leaves 1 person seriously injured at Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a workplace accident at a restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway earlier this week. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway on a report of a person down.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
wdrb.com
INDOT shows major improvements coming to US 31 in Sellersburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major improvements are coming soon to U.S 31 in Sellersburg. The public got a chance to see what the nearly $11 million project will do and talk to the project managers on Thursday. The surface of U.S 31 needs work and, at the same time, safety...
Henderson Co. magistrate questions what state old LST dock is in
The old LST 325 dock, now being used by paddle boats, has a Henderson county official wondering which side of the state line it's on, and what state should collect tax money related to it.
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
