Louisville, KY

Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
More than 4,000 guns seized by LMPD in the last 2 years | VIEWER RESPONSE

There's a public safety crisis going on in Louisville. LMPD has seized more than 4,000 guns off the city streets the past two years. That's a huge feat considering they're short staffed, down about 300 officers. The effort is great but overlooked when LMPD hands those guns over to Kentucky State Police. And, by state law, they're able to sell them at auction. 
Louisville Metro offering amnesty week at tow lot starting Sept. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro is offering an amnesty period at its tow lot next week in hopes of decreasing the number of unclaimed vehicles. There are around 700 eligible vehicles in Louisville Metro Police's impound lot on Frankfort Avenue. Next week, those cars will be able to be picked up by their owners for free.
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). Everyone who stops by the Shelbyville Road location will receive a free Ultimate+Ceramic...
INDOT shows major improvements coming to US 31 in Sellersburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major improvements are coming soon to U.S 31 in Sellersburg. The public got a chance to see what the nearly $11 million project will do and talk to the project managers on Thursday. The surface of U.S 31 needs work and, at the same time, safety...
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
