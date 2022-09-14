Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji's Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in funding
$600 per hour: How much Fresno is paying for Nelson Esparza’s defense
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – How much will the City of Fresno pay for City Council President Nelson Esparza’s defense for alleged attempted extortion? In May, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld claimed former city attorney Doug Sloan was being extorted and said Esparza told Sloan that he could only work for the council majority or he […]
‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
KMJ
Man Hit By Train In Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno. Officers were called out to the area near G Street and Fresno Street where they found a man in his 30s who had been hit by a train. Police say the man...
GV Wire
Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure
In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
GV Wire
Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters
Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
Families remember couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno
Two Mendota families are struggling to deal with their heartbreak after their children were killed in a DUI crash. They are now determined to get justice for the young couple.
2 indicted for possession of firearms, ammunition in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Department of Justice announced Thursday a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two residents of Washington state for possession of firearms and ammunition in Fresno County. A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Brian Ulises Rangel, 21, and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Everett, Washington, charging Rangel […]
Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Watch out Wednesday: Scammers posing as police
FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Officials are warning the public of scammers pretending to be with the Fresno Police Department. According to Fresno County Superior Court, scammers have called several residents posting as police and demanding money in exchange for freedom. “I can tell you with 100% certainty, that any...
crimevoice.com
Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts
Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
ABC30 Fresno
Fire at Dos Palos High School, reports of multiple classrooms burned
FRESNO, Calif. -- Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at Dos Palos High School. The campus is located on Blossom Street at Lucern Avenue. Fire officials have confirmed that they first responded to a fire in classroom 300 around 6 am, but those flames have since spread to other classrooms on the campus.
DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter. In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
L.A. Weekly
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Pedestrian Crash on Maroa Avenue Left One Fatality. The incident happened on September 10th, at around 1:15 a.m., in near the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue. According to reports, the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian critically injured.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Highway 41 and Quebec Avenue in Kings County
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident on SR-41 in Kings County. The incident was described as a head-on collision involving two cars that occurred on State Route 41 and Quebec Road, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Near...
11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday. Police say “they hope this […]
Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found
Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes. Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles. Law enforcement […]
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
KMPH.com
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
