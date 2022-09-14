ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
KMJ

Man Hit By Train In Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno. Officers were called out to the area near G Street and Fresno Street where they found a man in his 30s who had been hit by a train. Police say the man...
GV Wire

Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure

In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
GV Wire

Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters

Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
YourCentralValley.com

2 indicted for possession of firearms, ammunition in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  — The Department of Justice announced Thursday a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two residents of Washington state for possession of firearms and ammunition in Fresno County. A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Brian Ulises Rangel, 21, and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Everett, Washington, charging Rangel […]
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
yourcentralvalley.com

Watch out Wednesday: Scammers posing as police

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Officials are warning the public of scammers pretending to be with the Fresno Police Department. According to Fresno County Superior Court, scammers have called several residents posting as police and demanding money in exchange for freedom. “I can tell you with 100% certainty, that any...
crimevoice.com

Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts

Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
ABC30 Fresno

Fire at Dos Palos High School, reports of multiple classrooms burned

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at Dos Palos High School. The campus is located on Blossom Street at Lucern Avenue. Fire officials have confirmed that they first responded to a fire in classroom 300 around 6 am, but those flames have since spread to other classrooms on the campus.
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter.   In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
L.A. Weekly

Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Pedestrian Crash on Maroa Avenue Left One Fatality. The incident happened on September 10th, at around 1:15 a.m., in near the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue. According to reports, the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian critically injured.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Highway 41 and Quebec Avenue in Kings County

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident on SR-41 in Kings County. The incident was described as a head-on collision involving two cars that occurred on State Route 41 and Quebec Road, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Near...
YourCentralValley.com

11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.   Police say “they hope this […]
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
