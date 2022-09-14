Read full article on original website
Related
usm.edu
Southern Invitational Choral Conference Sings In Hattiesburg
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) presents the 19th annual Southern Invitational Choral Conference (SICC), Monday, Sept. 19 and Tuesday, Sept. 20. Featuring world renowned guest clinicians, the annual event finds more than 800 high school and community college students flocking to participate in this pinnacle event for the Gulf South.
usm.edu
In Conversation with State Department Diplomat-in-Residence: Paid Student Internships Info Session
The info session is open to all majors and will be held on September 21, 2022 from 10–10:50 a.m. in LAB 109 on the Hattiesburg Campus. Diplomat Bland noted that earlier this year, Congress provided funding for the State Department to run new paid internship programs. This is of significant impact for students who may have.
Comments / 0