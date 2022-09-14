ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Invitational Choral Conference Sings In Hattiesburg

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) presents the 19th annual Southern Invitational Choral Conference (SICC), Monday, Sept. 19 and Tuesday, Sept. 20. Featuring world renowned guest clinicians, the annual event finds more than 800 high school and community college students flocking to participate in this pinnacle event for the Gulf South.
