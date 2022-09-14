Read full article on original website
Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17
Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
How to create a custom class in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally on the horizon and players of the franchise are looking forward to unlocking all that the game has to offer, especially when it comes to weapons and equipment. The CoD franchise changed forever once the Create-A-Class system was introduced. It’s been a...
Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
All major TFT nerfs and buffs slated for Patch 12.18, per Mortdog Patch Rundown
A preview of all major Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes taking place in Patch 12.18 dropped today through game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu during the Patch Rundown. Patch 12.18 is the first TFT balance update for the...
This lucky Lee Sin player somehow predicted Flash to earn first blood in League
There’s no better way to begin your League of Legends match than with a level-one kill, especially if it’s earned in a flashy way. A Lee Sin player on League‘s subreddit started their game in such a way. In a clip posted on the platform, the Blind Monk predicted the enemy’s Flash, catching them with Sonic Wave, and then finished them off with Resonating Strike.
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?
While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
Here are all of the killstreaks in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming and it’s bringing a slew of awesome killstreaks with it, much to the delight of CoD multiplayer fans everywhere. Everyone loves a good killstreak. And you better get used to them if you plan on playing MW2 online because there are a lot of them to select from and they are very strong, very loud, and very worth your while of trying to obtain.
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
Where to watch 2022 League of Legends World Championship in different languages
This October, the 2022 League of Legends World Championship will bring together fans from around the globe as they root for their favorite teams in one of the biggest esports events of the year. There are many different regions to support, whether you want to fly the flag for Korea’s...
All new POIs and changes to Fortnite’s map in Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite‘s battle royale is a constantly evolving experience, with new maps and content being added to the game all the time. Part of the appeal for players is that they can frequently log back into the game and find a whole variety of new content to explore. As part of the Chapter Three, season four update, Epic Games has changed its map once again.
Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing
Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
OpTic continues to cement their legacy with win over DRX to land in 2022 VCT Champions grand final
As the 2022 VALORANT VCT Champions tour wraps up this weekend, fans will get their final look at the unfranchised league and the fan-favorite teams they’ve come to know and love. Today’s big match was the lower bracket final, where North America’s Masters-winning team OpTic Gaming were set to face Korea’s DRX.
