Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
A suburban Illinois mayor called out Gov. J.B, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 migrants were bussed to his town and checked into a hotel without his knowledge. Lightfoot previously criticized the bussing of migrants around the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary...
Illinois mayor drops hammer on new state law eliminating cash bail: 'massive threat'
An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said...
CBS News
GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey rents Chicago apartment, Pritzker slams his remarks about city
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is now renting an apartment in Chicago – saying he wants to immerse himself in the city. Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole." He addressed the news media on Tuesday and once again blamed politicians for crime in Chicago.
Liberal Chicago city councilmember decries intense crime wave: 'A joke'
A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is Alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
TUCKER CARLSON: We're looking at a war on the population
Imagine dystopia. You hear that word frequently. What does it mean? Picture it in your mind's eye. Dystopia is a world where the police will not protect you. They refuse. And at the same time, you are not allowed to protect yourself. So, who does that leave in charge? Who runs a world like that? Well, young men with guns. They're in charge— the cruelest and most violent element of any society, the people with the least to lose, the shortest time horizons, the shallow reservoirs of impulse control. People like that have all the power.
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot for revoking press credentials: 'Chilling effect on all reporters'
A Chicago reporter who filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot for revoking his press credentials accused the city of trying to silence him after a series of contentious exchanges with the mayor's office where he repeatedly questioned her "failures in performance." The suit, filed by journalist William...
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
Another migrant bus arrives in Chicago
Another busload of migrants arrived in Chicago Thursday night. A dozen busses have now been sent to Chicago from Texas, carrying hundreds of migrants.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Illinois governor, Chicago mayor blasted for 'hypocrisy' after sending migrants bussed from Texas to suburbs
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office is calling out Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker after busses of migrants were sent into suburban towns from the Windy City. Over 100 migrants who arrived in Chicago after being bussed from Texas on Sept. 7 were then transported out...
'Chicago Fire' shooting was 'unbelievable,' funeral home director says real blaze nearby made scene 'chaotic'
A shooting near a "Chicago Fire" production set was just part of the "unbelievable" scene that unfolded Wednesday in front of A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes. A real fire broke out down the street, causing confusion among residents who thought the actors were real firefighters choosing not to respond to the blaze.
'Unstable' man walks into Chicago church claiming to have gun
There were concerns at a Northwest Side church when a man showed up during Sunday services and said he had a gun. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
SNAP Schedule: Illinois Link Card Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments...
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
Two more buses with migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two more buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in the Chicago area Saturday – for a total of six buses in a period of a little over a week.It was unclear late Tuesday how many people were on the buses, but we are told one local volunteer organization is helping care for 35 people.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago as a way to protest the White House's border policies.More than 300 migrants had already been bused to the Chicago area from Texas as of this past weekend.
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Illinois quick hits: Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores; I-74 bridge an awards finalist
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
Comments / 2