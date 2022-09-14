Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Trump PAC Said to Foot Lawyer’s $3 Million Bill
In today’s column, the DOJ’s former anti-money laundering chief joined MoFo; three Big Law firms are advising on a $1.2 billion SPAC for a Brazil-headquartered agricultural inputs giant; an international professional services firm is partnering with a Seville-based law firm to launch a new law firm in Spain.
Trump Documents Will Be Reviewed by Retiring Judge, Court Says
A federal judge in Florida denied a US request to use documents with classified markings seized from former President. ’s Mar-a-Lago estate in a criminal investigation and named US District Court Judge. Raymond J. Dearie. as special master to review all 11,000 documents that were taken. Both the Justice Department...
HP Hires Yahoo General Counsel Julie Jacobs as Legal Chief (2)
Jacobs starts Oct. 3, replacing interim legal chief Rick Hansen. HP Inc. has hired Yahoo Inc. general counsel Julie Jacobs as its new top legal executive, the company said Friday in an internal announcement. Jacobs will start Oct. 3 at HP, where she will succeed the tech company’s interim chief...
Big Law Recruiter Ordered to Pay $3.6 Million to Former Employer
Lawyers placed at DLA Piper, Kirkland, Latham, other major firms. A Big Law headhunter has been ordered to pay his former employer $3.6 million in damages in a dispute that pulls the curtain back on the lucrative world of recruiting for prominent firms. A federal judge in Austin, Texas, on...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Biden signs executive order kick-starting implementation of sweeping US chip manufacturing law
President Joe Biden is planning to kick-start the implementation process of the sweeping $280 billion law to boost US domestic chip-making and scientific research, according to a copy of an executive order obtained by CNN.
Jeffrey Clark told DC Bar that DOJ search of his home linked to false statements, conspiracy, obstruction investigation
The Justice Department is investigating felony violations of false statements, conspiracy and obstruction as part of its January 6, 2021, probe that led to a recent search of former Trump administration official Jeffrey Clark's home, according to an account of the criminal investigation made public Wednesday in a separate proceeding.
Justice Jackson’s New Disclosures Highlight Transparency Gaps
Jackson ‘inadvertently omitted’ information in disclosures. US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she had “inadvertently omitted” information in financial disclosure forms, including consulting income her physician spouse earned in medical malpractice cases. The newest justice’s latest financial disclosures also provided new information about reimbursements...
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release. In June, a jury convicted Williams of a felony count of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote. Jurors also convicted him of four related misdemeanor offenses. Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and four months for Williams, who was arrested in Detroit in March 2021.
Trump raised disputed security concerns in bid to relocate NY AG testimony: Report
Former President Donald Trump's legal team purportedly leaned on the Secret Service as a cudgel in a failed bid to relocate the deposition of his hotly anticipated appearance before the New York Attorney General's Office last month, though the agency disputed the Trump legal team's account. Lawyers for Trump said...
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history.
Machinists Members Reject Contract Proposal With Railways (1)
Nearly 5,000 workers affiliated with the International Association of Machinists have rejected a contract with rail carriers and authorized a strike, throwing a wrench in the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid a nationwide shutdown. Members of IAM District 19 voted to give leadership the green light to strike if...
Washington judge Sal Mendoza is confirmed to Ninth Circuit
(The Center Square) – A judge from the Tri-Cities is the first Hispanic judge from Washington state to ever serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador "Sal" Mendoza has been confirmed to the higher court by the Senate in a 46-40 vote. He was nominated for the Ninth Circuit in April by President Joe Biden. He replaces M. Margaret McKeown of San Diego, California, who is retiring from the role she has held since 1998.
Republicans Won’t Challenge Court Decision Blocking Anti-Police Recording Law
Introduced earlier this year by a former police officer, HB 2319 prohibits individuals from recording police within eight feet. While the law contained a few exceptions, the ACLU of Arizona and media organizations maintained it was unconstitutional. The post Republicans Won’t Challenge Court Decision Blocking Anti-Police Recording Law appeared first on NewsOne.
Disbarred Attorney Loses Malpractice Appeal Over Discipline Case
A disbarred lawyer can’t prevail on his legal malpractice claim against his counsel from the disciplinary proceedings because raising the argument that he was actually innocent of misconduct would have made no difference, the Second Circuit ruled. Anthony Zappin hired J. Richard Supple Jr.—then a partner at Hinshaw &...
