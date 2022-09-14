ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

bigislandnow.com

Waipiʻo Valley Residents Sound Off on Partial Reopening of Crumbling Road

Waipiʻo Valley residents expressed dismay Friday about Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth’s decision to partially reopen the narrow, steep, crumbling road into the picturesque black sand beach and farming community. In an online community Zoom meeting hosed by the mayor and attended by 124 residents, the overwhelming sentiment...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

UH-Hilo Study IDs Sources of Harmful Bacteria Washing Into Hilo Bay

What lurks in the microscopic world beneath the surface of waters in Hilo Bay and where it comes from is the focus of a new study by University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo researchers recently published in the Journal of Environmental Quality. The study identifies the origins of high levels...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Hawaii mayor to reopen Waipio Valley Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After shutting down the road in February for safety reasons, Hawaii County officials have made the decision to reopen the Waipio Valley Road to some of the public. On Sept. 19, access will be given to those traveling with 4-wheel drive vehicles including residents, county-permitted tour company operators and those seeking to […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth

Jessica Ferracane from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park gives updates and new programs that are being brought back for visitors. Mahalo Tour 2022: Hilo High School journalism program. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Members of Hilo High School discuss a special program that's preparing the next generation of journalists. Mahalo Tour...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Land Trust Hires First Steward & Educator for Kūkūau Forest

Hawai‘i Land Trust has hired Hilo native Ulumauahi Keali‘ikanaka‘oleohaililani as the first steward and educator for Kūkūau Forest on the BIg Island. Kūkūau Forest is just above Hilo town and encompasses 1,600 acres abundant with koa and threatened ʻōhi‘a trees. The land was donated to in 2019 to the Hawaiʻi Land Trust, a statewide local nonprofit that protects, stewards and connects people to the lands that sustain Hawaiʻi.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction

The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaii Island police searching for man wanted in connection with kidnapping

Hawaii Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Duncan Kealoha Mahi, M-52. Wanted for outstanding warrants and Kidnapping investigation. Mahi last seen in Downtown Hilo around 1130 a.m. today, operating a white Honda CRV, License #ZAE959. He is described as 5’11”, 215 pounds, brown eyes/brown hair, tattoos on both arms. If Mahi and/or vehicle is observed, call 911. Mahi should be considered Armed & Dangerous.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Help Wanted: Pacific Media Group Hosting Job Fair This Weekend

Are you looking for a new career or job opportunity?. Pacific Media Group and its subsidiaries — KBIG-FM, The Beat, Kapa Hawaiian FM and Big Island Now — are hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Prince Kūhiō Plaza in Hilo.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island. Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
KHON2

Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hawai`i Island: Honoka`a Public House

We spent some time in Honoka`a looking for a place to do take-out. After some unsuccessful attempts at other spots, we decided to go to Honoka`a Public House, and we were pleasantly surprised with the food!. I don't normally eat beef, but the Signature Pastrami on Rye was just too...
HONOKAA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Community Invited to a Peace Walk on Sunday with Mayor Mitch Roth

To kick off the global Peace Week, Hawaiʻi County invites the community to a Peace Walk with the Mayor on Sept. 18 in Hilo. The event will run from 11 to 2 p.m. and be held in partnership with the Blue Zones Project, Rotary International and Hilo Bayfront Trails.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Visitor is indicted for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend at Hawaii resort

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old California man has been indicted with multiple charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Hawaii County prosecutors said Wednesday. Prosecutors said Richard Lopez has been charged with attempted murder, assault and abuse. According to court documents, Lopez allegedly stabbed and slashed his 64-year-old girlfriend numerous times...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

