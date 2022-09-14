Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Waipiʻo Valley Residents Sound Off on Partial Reopening of Crumbling Road
Waipiʻo Valley residents expressed dismay Friday about Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth’s decision to partially reopen the narrow, steep, crumbling road into the picturesque black sand beach and farming community. In an online community Zoom meeting hosed by the mayor and attended by 124 residents, the overwhelming sentiment...
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo Study IDs Sources of Harmful Bacteria Washing Into Hilo Bay
What lurks in the microscopic world beneath the surface of waters in Hilo Bay and where it comes from is the focus of a new study by University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo researchers recently published in the Journal of Environmental Quality. The study identifies the origins of high levels...
Hawaii mayor to reopen Waipio Valley Road
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After shutting down the road in February for safety reasons, Hawaii County officials have made the decision to reopen the Waipio Valley Road to some of the public. On Sept. 19, access will be given to those traveling with 4-wheel drive vehicles including residents, county-permitted tour company operators and those seeking to […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth
Jessica Ferracane from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park gives updates and new programs that are being brought back for visitors. Mahalo Tour 2022: Hilo High School journalism program. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Members of Hilo High School discuss a special program that's preparing the next generation of journalists. Mahalo Tour...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Land Trust Hires First Steward & Educator for Kūkūau Forest
Hawai‘i Land Trust has hired Hilo native Ulumauahi Keali‘ikanaka‘oleohaililani as the first steward and educator for Kūkūau Forest on the BIg Island. Kūkūau Forest is just above Hilo town and encompasses 1,600 acres abundant with koa and threatened ʻōhi‘a trees. The land was donated to in 2019 to the Hawaiʻi Land Trust, a statewide local nonprofit that protects, stewards and connects people to the lands that sustain Hawaiʻi.
bigislandnow.com
Nervous? Residents React After Latest Video Shows Big Cat Prowling Captain Cook
When the first public reports surfaced of a big cat, perhaps a mountain lion or a lynx, prowling the coffee belt region of the Big Island about a month ago, Hōlualoa resident Drew Camacho was skeptical. Camacho is a manager at the sober living facility Bridge House in Hōlualoa....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
Missing Big Island teen rescued by good Samaritans in Hilo
Two good Samaritans in Hilo help rescue teen from alleged kidnapper (photo courtesy Kori Takaki)
RELATED PEOPLE
bigislandnow.com
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction
The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 20 hours of searching by air and ground, police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that 15-year-old Mikella Debina was found in good health. And it was all thanks to some quick thinking strangers who only knew her from an AMBER alert. The alert was issued for...
mauinow.com
Hawaii Island police searching for man wanted in connection with kidnapping
Hawaii Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Duncan Kealoha Mahi, M-52. Wanted for outstanding warrants and Kidnapping investigation. Mahi last seen in Downtown Hilo around 1130 a.m. today, operating a white Honda CRV, License #ZAE959. He is described as 5’11”, 215 pounds, brown eyes/brown hair, tattoos on both arms. If Mahi and/or vehicle is observed, call 911. Mahi should be considered Armed & Dangerous.
bigislandnow.com
Help Wanted: Pacific Media Group Hosting Job Fair This Weekend
Are you looking for a new career or job opportunity?. Pacific Media Group and its subsidiaries — KBIG-FM, The Beat, Kapa Hawaiian FM and Big Island Now — are hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Prince Kūhiō Plaza in Hilo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island. Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
Security footage shows apparent Big Island wildcat
The run of mysterious wildcat sightings continues on the Big Island. This time, it was seen just a few miles from where it was first spotted and captured on grainy surveillance video.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hawai`i Island: Honoka`a Public House
We spent some time in Honoka`a looking for a place to do take-out. After some unsuccessful attempts at other spots, we decided to go to Honoka`a Public House, and we were pleasantly surprised with the food!. I don't normally eat beef, but the Signature Pastrami on Rye was just too...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigislandnow.com
Community Invited to a Peace Walk on Sunday with Mayor Mitch Roth
To kick off the global Peace Week, Hawaiʻi County invites the community to a Peace Walk with the Mayor on Sept. 18 in Hilo. The event will run from 11 to 2 p.m. and be held in partnership with the Blue Zones Project, Rotary International and Hilo Bayfront Trails.
URGENT: Hawaii shelter needs puppy fosters now!
With 26 puppies in their care and with more scheduled to arrive this week, HIHS urgently needs your help.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Visitor is indicted for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend at Hawaii resort
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old California man has been indicted with multiple charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Hawaii County prosecutors said Wednesday. Prosecutors said Richard Lopez has been charged with attempted murder, assault and abuse. According to court documents, Lopez allegedly stabbed and slashed his 64-year-old girlfriend numerous times...
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
Comments / 0