Rusty Thompson
2d ago
I heard she had multiple personalities, she needs to be in a padded cell, Whitfield!
WDAM-TV
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Nashville, Tenn. woman is behind bars in Rankin County for her possible involvement in a murder in Jefferson Davis County. According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Sierra Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday for the murder of 24-year-old Carson Sistrunk.
WTOK-TV
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.
JONES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in Jones County has pleaded guilty to tens of thousands of dollars in SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services says Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, received $30,014 in food stamp benefits between August 2015 and October 2020 by not accurately reporting her household.
WDAM-TV
14-year-old arrested for Hub City shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City teen is in jail tonight for a shooting that occurred in May 2022 on Myrtle Street in Hattiesburg. The 14-year-old male faces one count of shooting into a dwelling and one county of criminal street gang activity. He may face additional charges pending the completion of the investigation.
Three teens arrested after chase from Pearl to Jackson
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers were arrested after a police chase from Pearl to Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Pearl Public Information Office Greg Flynn said a car turned around to avoid a checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Flying J. Police believed the car was being suspicious, and a chase began. The chase […]
‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet
A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
Gallatin man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife in front of their children
A jury found 28-year-old Corey Williams guilty on multiple charges including first-degree premeditated murder, felony reckless endangerment, aggravated assault., and false imprisonment.
Man arrested for Valero armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a Valero in Jackson on July 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Watts, 27, entered the business with several firearms and took several merchandise without paying. Watts was denied bond for being a convicted felon on […]
WAPT
Suspect pleads guilty in deadly dice game shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after a shooting at a game of dice. Timothy Brown, 24, is charged with shooting two teenage brothers in 2017. A 16-year-old was killed, and his 18-year-old brother was critically injured. The shooting happened while a group of people...
Man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 shooting at M-Bar
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 24-year-old man pled guilty to multiple felony counts in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at the M-Bar in 2020. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Javarius D. Stewart pled guilty to the second degree murder of Mantrell C. Shelby and four counts of aggravated assault. He also […]
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
Man sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting at Willow Point Apartments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder in connection to a 2019 shooting. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Markcus Aaron pled guilty on September 12, 2022. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 10 years suspended. Aaron was also ordered to undergo five years of supervised […]
WLBT
Officer injured during police chase in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
Hattiesburg man arrested for shooting at mother
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said the man who was wanted for shooting at his mother has been arrested. Police said Cedrick Moffett, Jr., 28, was arrested on Monday by authorities in Louisville. Investigators said Moffett fired a weapon at his mother on September 7. She was grazed by a bullet during the domestic-related […]
Nashville nurse killed minutes after leaving work. Friends are wondering why.
A nurse who had just left work was rushed back to the hospital. Police said she was killed by a man on probation who was driving while intoxicated.
Suspects wanted for auto burglaries in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals wanted for multiple auto burglaries. Police said they are looking for the individuals in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in the city. Anyone who recognizes the individuals should call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Crime […]
wgnsradio.com
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
Brookhaven woman killed in shooting while driving
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman was killed during a shooting while she was driving her vehicle. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight on Tuesday, September 13. Police said the victim, 44-year-old Mashonna S. Dunnigan, was found inside her vehicle with an apparent gunshot […]
