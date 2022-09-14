Read full article on original website
Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers
Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
KWTX
Texas AG Ken Paxton could be deposed about securities fraud accusations after election
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton will face lawyers for the men who accused him of securities fraud seven years ago in a one-hour deposition after the November elections. The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that Collin County District Court Judge Cynthia Wheless ordered Paxton to sit...
Ellis County Press
Here’s what taxpayers pay Ellis County elected officials
SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 COMMISSIONERS’ COURT PUBLIC HEARING. Pursuant to Local Government Code §152.013, a Public Hearing on the following proposed increase of salaries, expenses of allowance for elected officials for Budget FY 2022-2023 will be held in the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court, 101 West Main Street, 2nd Floor Courtroom in the Historic Ellis County Courthouse, Waxahachie, Texas on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
fox4news.com
South Dallas church to celebrate 175th anniversary this weekend
DALLAS - Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday. The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I think the warmth here and the people are...
Texans, You're Invited To Sign A Book Of Condolences For Queen Elizabeth II
Here's what you need to know about signing the book of condolences for the Queen.
Anderson County: a boil water notice is in effect
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Slocum Water Supply has announced that customers in the area of Camphill, Well 3 and Rt. 3 should boil their water. The notice is required because of a major water main break in the area. The boil water notice is in effect as of 1:30 pm, Sept. 16, according to Anderson […]
Auditor says she was fired for uncovering ‘grade and attendance manipulation’ within Dallas ISD
DALLAS, Texas — A former Dallas Independent School District auditor asked to be reinstated after alleging the district terminated her for uncovering 'grade changing and attendance manipulation' within its classrooms. The former auditor and manager of Investigative Services within the district's Office of Internal Audit, Andrea Whelan, appealed her...
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Minorities Believe Dallas Homelessness and Vagrancy is a ‘Serious Problem’
The Dallas Express recently polled Dallas residents on a host of topics about the city, its challenges, and potential solutions. Frustration with the city’s current state regarding crime and homelessness became an apparent theme. When asked if they felt that “homelessness and/or vagrancy” was a “serious problem” for the...
fox4news.com
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
txktoday.com
Four Red River Army Depot Officials and Vendors Sentenced in Federal Bribery and Conspiracy Scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas – Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jeffrey Harrison, 44, of Texarkana, a former RRAD vendor, pleaded guilty on May 18, 2021, to bribing Jimmy...
PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
easttexasradio.com
Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
25 charged in drug bust targeting Dallas recording studio, 'Operation Papercheck Fresh'
DALLAS, Texas — Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in...
keranews.org
North Texas health leaders say now is the time to get an omicron COVID-19 booster shot
The new COVID-19 booster vaccines are available in North Texas. These vaccines are bivalent, which means half of the formula protects against the original strain of COVID-19, and the other half protects against the omicron variant. Omicron variants, like BA.5, currently make up the majority of the cases in the United States.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Your Personal Charity Just Enables Drug Use
When one thinks of a homeless person, its easy to imagine someone who lacks to any basic income and resources needed to maintain secure and permanent housing. However, many who live in our streets are habitual users and abusers of narcotics and other drugs. If these people cannot afford housing, how is it that are able to buy drugs to fuel their addictions? Recent scholarship indicates the somewhat obvious as the primary source of this revenue generation: panhandling and crime.
All roads lead to Mower Racing in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City announced on Thursday that the the Lone Star Mower Racing Association (LSMRA) will be back in town for a morning race Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. The event will be held at Gun Barrel City Park located at 301 Municipal Drive. Registration/Technical inspections is at 8 […]
