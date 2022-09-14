ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

KSST Radio

Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers

Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Ellis County Press

Here’s what taxpayers pay Ellis County elected officials

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 COMMISSIONERS’ COURT PUBLIC HEARING. Pursuant to Local Government Code §152.013, a Public Hearing on the following proposed increase of salaries, expenses of allowance for elected officials for Budget FY 2022-2023 will be held in the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court, 101 West Main Street, 2nd Floor Courtroom in the Historic Ellis County Courthouse, Waxahachie, Texas on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

South Dallas church to celebrate 175th anniversary this weekend

DALLAS - Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday. The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I think the warmth here and the people are...
DALLAS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
FORT WORTH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Your Personal Charity Just Enables Drug Use

When one thinks of a homeless person, its easy to imagine someone who lacks to any basic income and resources needed to maintain secure and permanent housing. However, many who live in our streets are habitual users and abusers of narcotics and other drugs. If these people cannot afford housing, how is it that are able to buy drugs to fuel their addictions? Recent scholarship indicates the somewhat obvious as the primary source of this revenue generation: panhandling and crime.
DALLAS, TX

