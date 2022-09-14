ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robbery at Dollar General in North Philadelphia caught on camera

 3 days ago
Police are searching for an armed robber who stole hundreds of dollars from a dollar store in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 10 at the Dollar General on the 1300 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Police say the male suspect approached the cash register and placed a container of lemonade on the counter.

He gave the cashier a $10 bill. When the cashier opened the register, police say the suspect pulled out a handgun.

He then reached over the counter and took approximately $400 in cash.

The suspect fled and was last seen south on 13th Street.

The suspect, seen in new surveillance video released by police on Wednesday, is described as a Black male, 20 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, black sweatpants with white stripes down the side and armed with a silver and black handgun.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3093/3094.

Donna Wallace
2d ago

they should make wearing a mask is illegal to wear a mask and all the stores just stop selling masks and only hospitals should be only one to be used in a mask hospitals only

ashley white
2d ago

Damnnn they get robbed every month, I was just there last month and the manager was snapping because a rude customer said she should’ve died when they were robbed at gun point. At this point they need to close the store

jay p
2d ago

it's either the Lehigh or Ridge Ave Dollar General getting held up gun point smh somebody ring the bell and close the doors. somebody is going to get seriously hurt at those locations one day.

