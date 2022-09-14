ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

fox44news.com

Traffic stop brings multiple felony charges

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two women have been arrested after a traffic stop in Freestone County led to several discoveries. Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on CR-930 Monday night. When the vehicle was pulling over, a woman jumped out of the moving vehicle and tried to flee. A deputy was able to catch the woman and detain her.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge

GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Van Zandt County, TX
Texas Health
easttexasradio.com

Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grimes County man has been charged in connection with a traffic incident that killed a 1-year-old girl. Robert Charles Stanley, 55, of Bedias, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. According to report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., Stanley was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Van Zandt County in a semi-truck with a towed trailer. A passenger vehicle with two adults and two children was in the roadway ahead of Stanley traveling at a low rate of speed due to a flat tire. The report says Stanley observed the vehicle but claims he did not realize how slow they were traveling, causing him to crash into the rear of the vehicle, knocking it into a bridge guardrail.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Murder Trial Starts In Hopkins County

Delta County selected a jury, but the trial is now underway in Hopkins County District Court for a Cooper man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another. The state charges 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery with shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and causing bodily injury to 21-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds, also of Cooper. It occurred in front of the Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street. Wiley died of his injuries, and Reynolds was seriously wounded.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for information in trash dumping

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Michigan Pair Caught In Stolen Jeep

Man Charge With Forgery and Escape After Taking Off Across I-30 In Handcuffs After Presenting Indiana Man’s ID With His Photo. Deputies stopped a Michigan pair traveling on I-30 west in a stolen Jeep Thursday night. The man compounded his charges by trying to pass an Indiana man’s driver’s, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspects Arrested By Mt Pleasant PD Detective Identified

Mt Pleasant identified the two men carrying 26 stolen firearms, a large sum of cash, and narcotics as 36-year-old Rodney White of Dallas and 30-year-old Uluas Woodside of Mesquite. A Narcotics officer booked them into the Titus County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearms. In the last report, they were in jail without bond.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
TEXAS STATE

