Being on the ice has always been a part of Hunter Dodds’ life. As far as he can remember, he has always loved playing hockey with his friends. While the sport itself always came natural to him, falling in love with skating was a different story. His father, David, said when Hunter Dodds was younger they lived in Minnesota, and as part of the culture out there, as soon as you can walk you head to the ice.

BURLINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO