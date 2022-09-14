ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Bristol Press

Bristol Central girls soccer off to quick start this season

In her first year as the Bristol Central girls coccer head coach, Victoria Malick has the Rams off to a hot start, winning their first two games convincingly. The Rams beat Middletown 3-1 in their season opener last week and shut out Plainville 3-0 during their home opener Tuesday. Malick,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski

Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski, 85, of Southington passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of 54 years to the late Edward Sadowski. Born Aug. 11, 1937 in New Britain at home, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Marianna (Kalinowski) Sarnowski Sr.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Dodds' dream becomes reality as he heads from Lewis Mills to Indiana Tech for hockey

Being on the ice has always been a part of Hunter Dodds’ life. As far as he can remember, he has always loved playing hockey with his friends. While the sport itself always came natural to him, falling in love with skating was a different story. His father, David, said when Hunter Dodds was younger they lived in Minnesota, and as part of the culture out there, as soon as you can walk you head to the ice.
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Kevin Ollie, UConn reach agreement over termination

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut and its former men’s basketball head coach reached an agreement over the coach’s firing. UConn terminated Kevin Ollie in 2018 and cited “just cause” over recruitment violations. The school and Ollie released a joint statement on Thursday. The...
NEW LONDON, CT
UC Daily Campus

Without a car, Storrs is isolating

It’s no secret that the University of Connecticut, despite being the largest public university in the state, is not located where very many people live. Sure, UConn does have regional campuses in Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury, all of which are considerable population centers. But for Storrs, the heart of this university which began as an agricultural college, it would be unwarranted to compare it to universities like the University of Hartford or Yale, since they were built in population centers.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Luis Manuel Torres, 40, homeless, was charged Sept 4 with disorderly conduct. Adniel Alexis Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Sept. 6 with first degree criminal trespass, first degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Two pedestrians killed on I-395 in Montville

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Two pedestrians outside a broken down vehicle on I-395 north in Montville were struck and killed late Friday night. State Police identify the pedestrians as 33 year old Jamie Krajewski and 17 year old Tyshon Ozzie Harper. Both have the same Norwich address according to State Police. State Police say one […]
MONTVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Determining Whether West Hartford, Simsbury Investigations Are Connected

Investigators are looking into whether a bank robbery in West Hartford and an attempted robbery in Simsbury Friday are connected. Both happened less than an hour apart from each other. Simsbury Police say based on the clothing description of the suspects, it is likely it’s the same person. However,...
i95 ROCK

Legendary Pioneer Valley Brats & Kraut are Bound for Torrington

There are only a few Bavarian/German restaurants in Western Connecticut, and it's tough to find Bratwurst on a menu anywhere anyway. But there's a nearby opportunity coming up for you to stuff your face with superior bratwurst, and insanely good sauerkraut, both made by a legendary German restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Bristol school district redistricting starting 2023-24 school year

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – At a board of education meeting Wednesday night, a consultant hired by the Bristol Public Schools said the city is changing.  Patrick Gallagher with the SLAM Collaborative presented data to the board and reported that there are more older people without school-aged children moving into Bristol. Gallagher said over the next ten years, […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Hartford drill team rips it up at FOX61 Fall Launch

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corps performed last night for the kickoff party for our new 6 p.m. newscast. The organization offers academic, arts, and social programs for local kids and teens. They stole the show at our fall launch party at the...
NBC Connecticut

ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November

The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.

