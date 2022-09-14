Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern's potential comeback runs out of gas, falling to Platt 29-22
Bristol Eastern fell victim to a come from behind victory by RHAM last week. This week, they almost completed their own 20-point comeback, but fell a little short after not being able to get a defensive stop late in their bout against Platt. The Platt Panthers defeated the Lancers 29-22...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football scores 22 fourth-quarter points in one-point win over South Windsor
When a game is won by a margin of one point, there are countless big plays, turning points and heroes. And that was the story for the Bristol Central Rams who got big moment contributions in all aspects of the game in their exciting 31-30 win over South Windsor Friday afternoon.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central girls soccer off to quick start this season
In her first year as the Bristol Central girls coccer head coach, Victoria Malick has the Rams off to a hot start, winning their first two games convincingly. The Rams beat Middletown 3-1 in their season opener last week and shut out Plainville 3-0 during their home opener Tuesday. Malick,...
Bristol Press
CCSU defense leads struggling offense into Southeastern Louisiana searching for first win
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions have faced just once, and it took place almost exactly a year ago on Sept. 18 in New Britain when the Lions handily defeated the Devils 56-10. In last season’s meeting, the Blue Devils allowed the Lions to pass...
Bristol Press
Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski
Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski, 85, of Southington passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of 54 years to the late Edward Sadowski. Born Aug. 11, 1937 in New Britain at home, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Marianna (Kalinowski) Sarnowski Sr.
Bristol Press
Dodds' dream becomes reality as he heads from Lewis Mills to Indiana Tech for hockey
Being on the ice has always been a part of Hunter Dodds’ life. As far as he can remember, he has always loved playing hockey with his friends. While the sport itself always came natural to him, falling in love with skating was a different story. His father, David, said when Hunter Dodds was younger they lived in Minnesota, and as part of the culture out there, as soon as you can walk you head to the ice.
Eyewitness News
Kevin Ollie, UConn reach agreement over termination
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut and its former men’s basketball head coach reached an agreement over the coach’s firing. UConn terminated Kevin Ollie in 2018 and cited “just cause” over recruitment violations. The school and Ollie released a joint statement on Thursday. The...
UC Daily Campus
Without a car, Storrs is isolating
It’s no secret that the University of Connecticut, despite being the largest public university in the state, is not located where very many people live. Sure, UConn does have regional campuses in Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury, all of which are considerable population centers. But for Storrs, the heart of this university which began as an agricultural college, it would be unwarranted to compare it to universities like the University of Hartford or Yale, since they were built in population centers.
Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Luis Manuel Torres, 40, homeless, was charged Sept 4 with disorderly conduct. Adniel Alexis Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Sept. 6 with first degree criminal trespass, first degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
Two pedestrians killed on I-395 in Montville
MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Two pedestrians outside a broken down vehicle on I-395 north in Montville were struck and killed late Friday night. State Police identify the pedestrians as 33 year old Jamie Krajewski and 17 year old Tyshon Ozzie Harper. Both have the same Norwich address according to State Police. State Police say one […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Determining Whether West Hartford, Simsbury Investigations Are Connected
Investigators are looking into whether a bank robbery in West Hartford and an attempted robbery in Simsbury Friday are connected. Both happened less than an hour apart from each other. Simsbury Police say based on the clothing description of the suspects, it is likely it’s the same person. However,...
Fire breaks out at East Hartford home
A fire broke out at a multi-family home in on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford.
Legendary Pioneer Valley Brats & Kraut are Bound for Torrington
There are only a few Bavarian/German restaurants in Western Connecticut, and it's tough to find Bratwurst on a menu anywhere anyway. But there's a nearby opportunity coming up for you to stuff your face with superior bratwurst, and insanely good sauerkraut, both made by a legendary German restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.
Bristol school district redistricting starting 2023-24 school year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – At a board of education meeting Wednesday night, a consultant hired by the Bristol Public Schools said the city is changing. Patrick Gallagher with the SLAM Collaborative presented data to the board and reported that there are more older people without school-aged children moving into Bristol. Gallagher said over the next ten years, […]
Hartford drill team rips it up at FOX61 Fall Launch
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corps performed last night for the kickoff party for our new 6 p.m. newscast. The organization offers academic, arts, and social programs for local kids and teens. They stole the show at our fall launch party at the...
NBC Connecticut
ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November
The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
NewsTimes
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
