ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
Essence

Halle Bailey Broke The Internet With ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debut

The movie is slated to hit theatres in May 2023. Did you all hear the news that Halle Bailey shut the internet down with the trailer of Disney’s live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid? We’re not surprised either. Making its debut at the Disney D23 Expo last weekend, Bailey stuns on screen as the first Black mermaid, as the trailer has earned over 104 million global views, according to Variety.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look at Hannah Waddingham's New Witch

Over the weekend came the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel which arrives on Disney+ in a few weeks. While offering not only a fresh look at the return of the Sanderson sisters but also a better idea for fans of what the plot will be. One of the fresh reveals in the trailer however is the introduction of a new character, played by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, known simply as "The Witch." In the trailer it seems like Waddingham's character only has a small role, guiding the Sanderson sisters into becoming witches themselves, but get a first look at her below!
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Collider

Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, & More Join Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie

More grim grinning ghosts are coming to socialize: at this year's D23 showcase, it was announced that a number of new stars are joining Disney's live-action Haunted Mansion movie. Joining previously announced stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Owen Wilson are a number of veteran actors, including Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, and the iconic final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota. Who the rest of the stars will play is currently being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the film.
MOVIES
Collider

Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot

There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kathy Najimy
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa seemingly reveals new head tattoo

The actor appeared to reveal a head tattoo in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "Proud to be Hawaiian," Momoa said as he boarded a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand. "I got something for you." He then took his bowler hat off to reveal what appears to be a new...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hocus Pocus 2#Take To The Skies#Espn#Abc News
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick

Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
disneydining.com

It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears

If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
TRAVEL
IGN

The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022

Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy