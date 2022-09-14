Over the weekend came the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel which arrives on Disney+ in a few weeks. While offering not only a fresh look at the return of the Sanderson sisters but also a better idea for fans of what the plot will be. One of the fresh reveals in the trailer however is the introduction of a new character, played by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, known simply as "The Witch." In the trailer it seems like Waddingham's character only has a small role, guiding the Sanderson sisters into becoming witches themselves, but get a first look at her below!

