tvinsider.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: See Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Run Amok (VIDEO)
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters in a sequel to the beloved Hocus Pocus movie coming just in time for this Halloween season and streaming on Disney+. The streamer released the official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer during the D23 expo on Friday, September 9.
Essence
Halle Bailey Broke The Internet With ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debut
The movie is slated to hit theatres in May 2023. Did you all hear the news that Halle Bailey shut the internet down with the trailer of Disney’s live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid? We’re not surprised either. Making its debut at the Disney D23 Expo last weekend, Bailey stuns on screen as the first Black mermaid, as the trailer has earned over 104 million global views, according to Variety.
10 must-see movies coming out this fall, from 'Hocus Pocus 2' to Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'
From Jamie Lee Curtis' last 'Halloween' to Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, the stars are out this fall. Here are 10 movies to put on your calendar.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look at Hannah Waddingham's New Witch
Over the weekend came the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel which arrives on Disney+ in a few weeks. While offering not only a fresh look at the return of the Sanderson sisters but also a better idea for fans of what the plot will be. One of the fresh reveals in the trailer however is the introduction of a new character, played by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, known simply as "The Witch." In the trailer it seems like Waddingham's character only has a small role, guiding the Sanderson sisters into becoming witches themselves, but get a first look at her below!
Jason Momoa reveals shaved head, now adorned with a traditional Hawaiian tattoo
Jason Momoa didn't shave his whole head to make a statement on plastics, but he did lose enough to rock a new scalp tattoo. See his new look.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Collider
Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, & More Join Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie
More grim grinning ghosts are coming to socialize: at this year's D23 showcase, it was announced that a number of new stars are joining Disney's live-action Haunted Mansion movie. Joining previously announced stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Owen Wilson are a number of veteran actors, including Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, and the iconic final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota. Who the rest of the stars will play is currently being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the film.
Collider
Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot
There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
From Kurt Russell to Austin Butler, The Best and Worst On-Screen Portrayal of Elvis Presley
It was recently announced that the crown and studded jumpsuit will be passed once again to an actor taking on the role of Elvis Presley. Many have done it, but only a select few have succeeded at portraying the rocker. It takes a lot to play the King, in the first place. It takes even more, to truly capture the late legend.
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa seemingly reveals new head tattoo
The actor appeared to reveal a head tattoo in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "Proud to be Hawaiian," Momoa said as he boarded a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand. "I got something for you." He then took his bowler hat off to reveal what appears to be a new...
The Brady Bunch stars make a very Brady reunion on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb showed up for TV's big night. A bunch of Bradys rolled up to the Emmys 2022 red carpet Monday night for the 74th annual awards ceremony. Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb — who...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He's a Cutie!
The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:. “Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:. “Idk what this seat thing called but...
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick
Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Premiere Introduces Nick’s New Wife
Fans got to meet Nick Blaine's new wife Rose in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 premiere.
disneydining.com
It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears
If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ star Bette Midler says she’s ‘glad’ the sequel happened
Later this month, the world will a long-awaited sequel when Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney Plus. The sequel brings back much of the original cast, and, while it is not known how it will be viewed yet, Bette Midler is happy to have it done. The actress and singer...
The Boy Meets World Cast Finally Addressed The ‘Messed Up’ Reason Why Angela Was Kept Out Of The Series Finale
Years after the series finale, the Boy Meets World cast finally addressed the messed-up reason why Anglea wasn't in it.
