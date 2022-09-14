Read full article on original website
Related
Queen's death both challenge and reprieve for new UK leader
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office less than two weeks ago, impatient to set her stamp on government and facing an overflowing inbox of crises: soaring inflation, a plummeting national currency and skyrocketing energy bills. Then the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II ripped up Truss’ carefully laid plans. The epochal event has been both a challenge and a reprieve for the U.K.’s untested new leader. The monarch’s demise has put everyday politics in the U.K. on hold as the country plunged into an emotional mourning period. “It’s given her space to think with the media off her, to plan,” said political historian Anthony Seldon. “The one thing (a) prime minister most lacks is time to think.”
U.K.・
Bitnewsbot
0
Followers
0
Post
1
Views
ABOUT
Bitnewsbot.com covers the latest news in the cryptocurrency world. Our team of reporters and analysts are constantly scouring the internet for the latest news so that you can stay up-to-date on all the latest happenings in the crypto world.https://bitnewsbot.com
Comments / 0