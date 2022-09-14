ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Vaitai Has Surgery, Lions Sign Justin Jackson to Active Roster

By Christian Booher
 3 days ago

Detroit Lions now have 53 members on the active roster.

Veteran Justin Jackson was waived at the conclusion of training camp. This can be devastating for a player, as it sometimes marks the end of the road for an NFL player.

Not for Jackson , however. The fifth-year running back has been signed to the Detroit Lions’ active roster, ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The former L.A. Chargers back was elevated to the active roster in Detroit’s season opener against Philadelphia, as a result of injuries to offensive linemen Tommy Kraemer and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Jackson didn’t record any carries, but served as the deep man on kick returns and played a total of 20 special teams snaps.

The Northwestern product did not attempt a return in the opener, as all of Philadelphia’s kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Jackson was bumped up to the active roster, along with linebacker Anthony Pittman, who also played exclusively on special teams in Week 1.

In his first four seasons in the NFL, Jackson totaled 1,040 rushing yards and four touchdowns, on 206 carries. He’s also been a threat as a receiver, catching 65 passes for 208 yards.

“We signed Justin Jackson to the active roster, so he’ll be with the 53-man roster,” said head coach Dan Campbell.

The permanent roster spot came open after the Lions placed second-year defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike on injured reserve.

Playing as favorites

The Lions, as of Wednesday, sit as two-point favorites over the Commanders, via SI Sportsbook . It’s the first time Detroit has been favored during the 2022 season.

Under Campbell, the Lions have been known for their tenacity and grit while playing in the underdog role. Because of this, Sunday is shaping up to be a rarity during the head coach’s brief tenure.

Just because Detroit is favored to win, however, the mindset within team headquarters isn’t changing.

“Those things, I just try to tell these guys, all that doesn’t matter,” Campbell said. “It just doesn’t. I mean, you’re supposed to win this, you’re not supposed to win this, you’re favored here. You’ve got to play good. We have to play better than you did last week.”

During his media session Wednesday, Campbell praised a number of different areas within Washington’s team. He knows that just because many view his team as the better squad in Sunday’s matchup, nothing is decided until the game itself is played.

“Our details have to be much more precise, on point,” Campbell noted. “The effort was fine, but man, the details and the discipline have to show up. It doesn’t matter who you play, if you don’t do that, you’re not gonna win. If they do it better than we do, they’re gonna beat us.”

Notes

1.) Center Frank Ragnow won’t practice Wednesday. The fifth-year vet played in Week 1, but missed time during the week of practice with a groin injury.

2.) Vaitai, who is on injured reserve with a back injury, had surgery Tuesday in Texas.

“That’s a monitor,” Campbell said. “He’s certainly gonna be out for a little while here, but we’re not ruling out that he’s done for the season.”

Vaitai played in 16 games during the 2021 season, and was slated to start at right guard before suffering an injury in the preseason finale at Pittsburgh.

3.) Offensive lineman Darrin Paulo has been re-signed to the Lions' practice squad to fill the void left by Jackson's signing.

