Athens County Commissioners learn registered contractor must hook up residences to US Sanitation Sewer Project

Athens County residents whose homes will connect with the US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project will have to use someone registered with Athens City County Health Department to install the tap and properly decommission their septic system.

County Water and Sewer Districts Supervisor Rich Kasler, along with Project Manager Gary Silcott, Pat McGerry, health department's director of environmental health, and Ben Avery, registered sanitarian, presented information about the process during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.

The information packets will be approved at the commissioners next meeting on Sept. 20. They could be sent out in late September or early October.

If all goes well, the city of Athens will complete the infrastructure needed to make a connection to the county system within a week or two, Kasler said.

“Actually the EPA is requiring or suggesting they actually do less construction than we originally thought it needed,” he said. “So the temporary tie to the city is gonna be relatively easy to complete. So we're looking at like that this week or next week the city will get that completed.”

With Contract E, the West Carol Road area, about done, the system could be ready for hookups in the next few weeks.

“It looks like potentially, we could send out letters Sept. 30, first part of October,” Kasler said.

As a part of the project is completed, a packet will be sent affected residences detailing how the hookup process will work, how to get help paying for the hook up, who to hire, etc., Kasler said.

Commission President Lenny Eliason said the connections would be made available on a rolling basis, as the project is completed. Once a connection order is given, residents will have a certain amount of time to connect. Then, regardless of whether they are connected, people will start getting billed for the service.

"We know not everyone will be connected at one," he said.

McGerry noted that people could do the work themselves, but they would have to pay a $50 fee and pass a test in order to be registered with the health department.

The health department sees the project as the person or contractor who installs the connection would also decommission the septic system, McGerry said.

“In theory, once they pass the exam and they give us the registration information, they'll be approved,” Avery said. “They could do that work for the abandonment side of things. The only thing they wouldn't have is bond.”

Contractors are required to have a $40,000 bond that specifically covers the septic system by the state, he said.

The only time the bond comes into play is if the system is incorrectly installed and they refuse to fix it.

Kasler suggested that for those who don’t want to hire a contractor, the county could require a security bond. He said a deposit would be impractical.

“We want to make (connecting) as cheap as possible,” Kasler said.

Beechwood Drive resident John Scott, along with several others who live in his neighborhood have a particular contractor in mind when it comes to the work. McGerry said that contractor would have to be registered with the health department.

Kasler also suggested that several people in a neighborhood look into hiring one contractor. They may receive a discount for a bulk project. The contractor would not have to haul heavy equipment repeatedly in and out of a neighborhood.

Also in regard to keeping the price down, the county will look into buying taps in bulk and making them available to new customers at a discounted rate. Health department also has funding that can be used, McGerry said.

“There are qualifiers: The residence has to be owner occupied. There’s an income qualification,” he said. “Their current septic system has to be in some state of failure. Those are the three qualifiers. We have $75,000 to spend for each year for the whole project. So that could get eaten up in five or six jobs easily.”

Scott asked about having the work done piecemeal, such as installing the pipe and then having it connected to the house at a later date.

Kasler said the pipe and connection must all be done at one time. An inspector from his department will conduct an air test to make sure the line work.

For the process, the homeowner will schedule an initial inspection. The water department will arrive and look at the tap and inspect the materials. They will then go over the plan of approach from the main line to the home, Kasler said.

“We’ll make sure you're gonna get within 5 feet of the foundation. We’ll have a conversation with you and schedule a reinspection with your contractor,” he said. “Then he's gonna be able to install the materials. Then we're require an air test. So it can already be backfilled.

"As long as all the requirements are met and the initial inspection to as well, they can backfill it,” Kasler continued. “Then we put the air test on it.”

In regards to the taking care of the abandoned septic systems, the tank would have to be pumped out and then filled with clean fill dirt or sand, so water couldn't get in. Whoever decommissions the septic tank must collapse one side and the top, McGerry said.

Scott noted that some septic tanks are close to residences or in locations that are not very accessible. The health department will work with people to find solutions that best deal with their situations, McGerry said.

Those who do not have access to sewer through the project and who keep their septic system must register with the health department for yearly inspections, McGerry said. "Every year, we add about 300 homes to the program."

Scott suggested that the county to provide as much information as possible in the packet to potential customers.

“There are a lot of people who don't think they have the money, but they also don't seem to have the wherewithal to go get competitive quotes and sort that out,” he said.

Also during the meeting, Silcott updated the commissioners on the overall project. Contract A construction is about 67% complete.

Contract B is 94% complete. Construction is completed and just needs final restoration work done, Silcott said.

Contract C is 84% complete. The contractor says they expect to finish by Thanksgiving, Kasler said.

Contract D is 46% complete. Contract E is about 99% complete. Silcott said work needs to be done on the lift station.

Phase 5 is about 41% of construction complete.

Phases 6 and 7 went out to bid. Silcott said the contract awards will be delayed due to some studies that need to be completed.

In other matters, DLZ is looking into expanding county water and sewer lines to New Marshfield.

In other matters, the commissioners learned that the residents who live on Roscoe Road want to make their road a public one.

County President Lenny Eliason said he would like more time to review the matter.

“The short answer to the question is it doesn’t meet the criteria to make it a public road,” he said.

Public roads have to have so many houses on it and have so many feet, Eliason said.

“The other thing will be the township’s gotta say it meets their standards,” he said.

Commissioner will next meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.