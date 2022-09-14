ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Athens County Commissioners learn registered contractor must hook up residences to US Sanitation Sewer Project

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

Athens County residents whose homes will connect with the US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project will have to use someone registered with Athens City County Health Department to install the tap and properly decommission their septic system.

County Water and Sewer Districts Supervisor Rich Kasler, along with Project Manager Gary Silcott, Pat McGerry, health department's director of environmental health, and Ben Avery, registered sanitarian, presented information about the process during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.

The information packets will be approved at the commissioners next meeting on Sept. 20. They could be sent out in late September or early October.

If all goes well, the city of Athens will complete the infrastructure needed to make a connection to the county system within a week or two, Kasler said.

“Actually the EPA is requiring or suggesting they actually do less construction than we originally thought it needed,” he said. “So the temporary tie to the city is gonna be relatively easy to complete. So we're looking at like that this week or next week the city will get that completed.”

With Contract E, the West Carol Road area, about done, the system could be ready for hookups in the next few weeks.

“It looks like potentially, we could send out letters Sept. 30, first part of October,” Kasler said.

As a part of the project is completed, a packet will be sent affected residences detailing how the hookup process will work, how to get help paying for the hook up, who to hire, etc., Kasler said.

Commission President Lenny Eliason said the connections would be made available on a rolling basis, as the project is completed. Once a connection order is given, residents will have a certain amount of time to connect. Then, regardless of whether they are connected, people will start getting billed for the service.

"We know not everyone will be connected at one," he said.

McGerry noted that people could do the work themselves, but they would have to pay a $50 fee and pass a test in order to be registered with the health department.

The health department sees the project as the person or contractor who installs the connection would also decommission the septic system, McGerry said.

“In theory, once they pass the exam and they give us the registration information, they'll be approved,” Avery said. “They could do that work for the abandonment side of things. The only thing they wouldn't have is bond.”

Contractors are required to have a $40,000 bond that specifically covers the septic system by the state, he said.

The only time the bond comes into play is if the system is incorrectly installed and they refuse to fix it.

Kasler suggested that for those who don’t want to hire a contractor, the county could require a security bond. He said a deposit would be impractical.

“We want to make (connecting) as cheap as possible,” Kasler said.

Beechwood Drive resident John Scott, along with several others who live in his neighborhood have a particular contractor in mind when it comes to the work. McGerry said that contractor would have to be registered with the health department.

Kasler also suggested that several people in a neighborhood look into hiring one contractor. They may receive a discount for a bulk project. The contractor would not have to haul heavy equipment repeatedly in and out of a neighborhood.

Also in regard to keeping the price down, the county will look into buying taps in bulk and making them available to new customers at a discounted rate. Health department also has funding that can be used, McGerry said.

“There are qualifiers: The residence has to be owner occupied. There’s an income qualification,” he said. “Their current septic system has to be in some state of failure. Those are the three qualifiers. We have $75,000 to spend for each year for the whole project. So that could get eaten up in five or six jobs easily.”

Scott asked about having the work done piecemeal, such as installing the pipe and then having it connected to the house at a later date.

Kasler said the pipe and connection must all be done at one time. An inspector from his department will conduct an air test to make sure the line work.

For the process, the homeowner will schedule an initial inspection. The water department will arrive and look at the tap and inspect the materials. They will then go over the plan of approach from the main line to the home, Kasler said.

“We’ll make sure you're gonna get within 5 feet of the foundation. We’ll have a conversation with you and schedule a reinspection with your contractor,” he said. “Then he's gonna be able to install the materials. Then we're require an air test. So it can already be backfilled.

"As long as all the requirements are met and the initial inspection to as well, they can backfill it,” Kasler continued. “Then we put the air test on it.”

In regards to the taking care of the abandoned septic systems, the tank would have to be pumped out and then filled with clean fill dirt or sand, so water couldn't get in. Whoever decommissions the septic tank must collapse one side and the top, McGerry said.

Scott noted that some septic tanks are close to residences or in locations that are not very accessible. The health department will work with people to find solutions that best deal with their situations, McGerry said.

Those who do not have access to sewer through the project and who keep their septic system must register with the health department for yearly inspections, McGerry said. "Every year, we add about 300 homes to the program."

Scott suggested that the county to provide as much information as possible in the packet to potential customers.

“There are a lot of people who don't think they have the money, but they also don't seem to have the wherewithal to go get competitive quotes and sort that out,” he said.

Also during the meeting, Silcott updated the commissioners on the overall project. Contract A construction is about 67% complete.

Contract B is 94% complete. Construction is completed and just needs final restoration work done, Silcott said.

Contract C is 84% complete. The contractor says they expect to finish by Thanksgiving, Kasler said.

Contract D is 46% complete. Contract E is about 99% complete. Silcott said work needs to be done on the lift station.

Phase 5 is about 41% of construction complete.

Phases 6 and 7 went out to bid. Silcott said the contract awards will be delayed due to some studies that need to be completed.

In other matters, DLZ is looking into expanding county water and sewer lines to New Marshfield.

In other matters, the commissioners learned that the residents who live on Roscoe Road want to make their road a public one.

County President Lenny Eliason said he would like more time to review the matter.

“The short answer to the question is it doesn’t meet the criteria to make it a public road,” he said.

Public roads have to have so many houses on it and have so many feet, Eliason said.

“The other thing will be the township’s gotta say it meets their standards,” he said.

Commissioner will next meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Kroger Store Employees May Strike Affecting Local Circleville Location

Circleville – Local Circleville Kroger workers said that they have a daily conversation about what happens next after they voted down the most recent Union offer and authorized a Union strike. A majority rejected the most recent, “last chance offer” that the company brought to the bargaining table. The...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field

PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
ASHVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
New Marshfield, OH
Athens, OH
Government
City
Athens, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Circleville

Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has been reported in Circleville around 1 pm on Sunday. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have collided in the area of the Ohio market located at 357 East Ohio street. A crash occurred between a 2008 Silver Chevy and a 2012 Silver Chrysler.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Fully Engulfed Structure Fire Reported in Ross County

ROSS – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a full engulfed structure fire around 5:20 pm on Saturday in the area of 1300 Hartwood road in Ross County. According to early reports, an authority is on the scene that says that the building is fully engulfed and everyone is out of the building.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 35 shutdown after car fire in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A car fire closed down a major highway Thursday afternoon. It happened on route 35 eastbound at the County Road 550 exit at around 5 p.m. No one was seriously injured but the car was a total loss. Traffic was closed down eastbound as crews worked the fire. Westbound lanes were restricted partially for emergency crews.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two people killed in crash in Monroe County, Ohio

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County that resulted in the deaths of two people on State Route 78 near milepost 23 in Adams Township. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 5:13 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt entered State Route 78 westbound from State Route […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle

HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested at Chillicothe Mcdonalds After Waving Gun in Drive Thru

Chillicothe – A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated menacing after a road rage incident ended in the local fast food establishment. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 17, 2022, Police responded to 1067 N. Bridge St. (McDonalds) in reference to a. disturbance in the drive-thru.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School

A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
HILLIARD, OH
WHIZ

One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy