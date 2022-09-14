Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
VIDEO – 2022 JUNIOR LIVESTOCK AUCTION
The 2022 Junior Livestock Auction from the Washington County Fair. Grand Champions and Reserve Champions only. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS HOMECOMING
Homecoming will be this week’s discussion on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Brenham High School Principal Jennifer Griffin will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about planned homecoming festivities for the week of September 26-30. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05...
kwhi.com
TWELVE PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven People plead guilty and were sentenced pursuant to plea agreement by Judge Carson Campbell this week. One person previously pled guilty and was sentenced by the Court after a hearing. Carlos Rivera Loredo, 24 of Irving, after a hearing was sentenced to 4 years in prison for Continuous Violence...
kwhi.com
BURLESON CO. FAIR OPENS SATURDAY WITH PARADE
Burleson County kicks off its fair season tomorrow (Saturday). Festivities for the fair, themed “Back in the Saddle”, begin with the parade through downtown Caldwell starting at 10 a.m. They continue with the crowning of the Little Miss and Fair Queen on Sunday at 6 p.m. The fair...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
kwhi.com
NANCY BERRY ELECTED CHAIR OF BLINN COLLEGE FOUNDATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors recently elected Nancy Berry, Brazos County Commissioner representing Precinct 3 and former member of the Blinn College District Board of Trustees, its new chair. Sam Sommer, whose term as Foundation Board Chair just concluded, was elected vice-chair, and Kevin Mutscher was elected secretary/treasurer.
kwhi.com
BAKER KATZ SHOPPING CENTER PERFORMING WELL, SAYS BRENHAM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
The Baker Katz shopping center in Brenham has brought in strong sales tax revenue since opening the doors to its first stores this year, but is behind schedule when it comes to bringing new stores in. That was the report presented to Brenham City Councilmembers today (Thursday), as they took...
kwhi.com
THREE PLAYERS AND FORMER COACH TO BE INDUCTED INTO BHS FOOTBALL HALL OF HONOR
Three former outstanding Brenham High School football players and a former coach will be enshrined in the BHS football Hall of Honor at a luncheon Friday, Oct. 28 in the Blinn College Student Center. Luke Poehlmann, Lamont Roberts and Michael Watts will be enshrined in the hall of honor along...
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves Interlocal Agreement With Brazos County To Widen A Stretch Of Greens Prairie Road
An interlocal agreement was approved at the September 8 College Station city council meeting where Brazos County will spend $4.2 million dollars to widen the section of Greens Prairie Road between two improved sections in the city. The city’s capital projects director, Jennifer Cain, said construction will not start for...
kwhi.com
THE RIVERS PROPHETIC CONFERENCE COMING TO NEW BEGINNING MBC THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
A worship gathering that travels across the country and abroad is coming to Brenham this week. The Rivers Conference will take place tomorrow (Thursday) through Saturday at New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church at 2105 FM 2935. The conference will feature Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole of the family vocal group The Clark Sisters, local gospel musician Tamesha Pruett-Ray and prophetic coach Sarafina Marvin.
Dramatic morning unfolds at Brazos County Commissioners Court
A quorum of commissioners was not met Tuesday morning. Court was cancelled, complicating a number of pressing issues.
shsu.edu
Huntsville Singled Out Amongst U.S. College Towns
There is nothing quite like a college town. Whether you’re a first-year student embarking on an educational and social adventure or a seasoned professional strolling through the quad reminiscing of a simpler time, there is something about that cool, fall breeze and surrounding culture that brings out a sense of community in all of us.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON REIMBURSING BAKER KATZ FOR STREET, FACADE IMPROVEMENTS
Several items relating to the Baker Katz shopping center will be brought before the Brenham City Council on Thursday. First will be a resolution to accept the public infrastructure improvements made on Chappell Hill Street, including the widening of the road and the addition of two turn lanes, one on each side of the street.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
KBTX.com
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
